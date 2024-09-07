Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
By Edward Dowd September 6, 2024
For those who can handle the truth… Your government has:
Poisoned you
Implemented immigration measures to replace you
Created censorship mechanisms to silence and cancel you
Stolen from you through grift
Debased your wages through inflation
Started profiteering forever wars on your behalf
Propagandized your loved ones against common sense If you think the above is super groovy then vote the “Joy” ticket and carry on with the establishment!
We are at the event horizon.
Donald Trump & Kamala Harris are standing in front of a large crowd.
Trump says to Harris, “Do you know that with one little wave of my hand I can make every person in this crowd go wild with joy& not that bullshit joy you talk about? This joy WILL NOT be a momentary display, like that of your dumb arse followers, but will go deep into their hearts and for the rest of their lives whenever they speak of this day, they will rejoice!”
Harris replies, “I seriously doubt that, with one wave of your hand? Show me!”
So Trumpy slapped her.