By Edward Dowd September 6, 2024

For those who can handle the truth… Your government has:

Poisoned you

Implemented immigration measures to replace you

Created censorship mechanisms to silence and cancel you

Stolen from you through grift

Debased your wages through inflation

Started profiteering forever wars on your behalf

Propagandized your loved ones against common sense If you think the above is super groovy then vote the “Joy” ticket and carry on with the establishment!

We are at the event horizon.

