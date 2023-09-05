Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Brandon is not your bro
Sep 5, 2023

Dr. Yeadon is trustworthy 😘

ron vrooman
Sep 5, 2023

By now we all realize “ they” are killing and incarcerating us. Once you have a preponderance of evidence stop looking for more and take action. You can still read about 9/11 where 3000 were sacrificed. It does not get the job done. We have found a way. There may be other ways but this works. People are assembling on every state. Many are do-gooders; agent provocateurs; controlled opposition; charlatans and the like. We need Jural Assemblies with one goal returning to a Constitutional republican form of government this year 2023. We flipped Oregon from de facto to de jure November 2022. It took us 4.5 years at 1 step at a time to go from 6 founders to several hundred on Oregon. There may be other ways. However, this works and it can be done in 30 days. Everyone that reads this already knows 50% more than you need to. It is time to take action. Keep it in your state as the feds look for people that cross pollinate in others states.. Charlie prepared a packet to get you started. Each state, commonwealth and territory is different. Remember we are dealing with over 160 years of organized crime and they do not want to let this go. Every state from Kansas on is color of law. The perpetualUnion was broke the second time December 24 1860 when South Carolina seceded. We lost "original jurisdiction" and got color of law then and martial law/Lieber code March 1861. DJT added FEMA. Ex parte Milligan removes those issues. With full faith and credit governing law is established in this document at this time to be: Declaration of Independence; Articles of Confederation and perpetual Union; Oregon’s Original Constitutions circa 1859, and The United States of America’s Constitution circa 1859. And ORCP 20A; Clearfield Doctrine; Accardi Doctrine; ex parte Young; ex parte Milligan; McCarran Walters Act 1952; Judiciary Act 1789-Sec 32; Judgment Nihil Dicit are all specifically called into this document. They are all governing law, which must be accepted. The current 13th and 14th amendments are bogus and must be rejected. Take Heed of the Blackstone Commentaries. The DOJ is agent to the entity responsible for the enumerated requirements of Article III, the one supreme Court that must claim original jurisdiction to be a court I would consider to have jurisdiction when found in conjunction with Amendment VII Court… The DOJ has failed miserably in their responsibility. ..We must do it ourselves. We define the words we use. We decide our method of communication. Each of the 33 states were flipped after 1906. Oregon was flipped into de facto November 8, 1910. If you are just a reader or one that needs a seminar or to buy a membership and be part of a larger group where someone else carries the load and you pay dues or follow along. This is not for you. You come later when it is time to climb on the band wagon and ride. www.orsja.org; ronvrooman38@gmail.com; 503 641 8375

21 more comments...

