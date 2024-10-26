Dr. Yeadon Comments on "The Positive Control" by The Virology Controls Studies Project
"In brief, it invalidates the basic method used in all of virology to “prove” the existence of a virus in a clinical sample."
By Dr. Mike Yeadon October 26, 2024
Well worth reading this. Sasha Latypova also recently interviewed Jamie Andrews about this work.
In brief, it invalidates the basic method used in all of virology to “prove” the existence of a virus in a clinical sample. That method is fraudulent because you get exactly the same results if you don’t add a clinical sample.
You see, at the time the purported virus-containing clinical sample is added to cells in culture, changes in the medium in which the cells are being cultured (grown / supported) are also made.
Those changes to the cell culture medium are all that’s needed to initiate the death of those cells.
When the experimentalist claims, upon seeing cell death, “Here is proof that the clinical sample contains a virus”, it’s total rot. Not adding that clinical sample yields exactly the same results.
These proper negative controls are not included in virology papers. If these are even mentioned, the reader is left to imagine that nothing happened. This is intentionally misleading.
These kinds of study provide no evidence whatsoever for the existence of viruses.
I watched this excellent presentation by Sasha and was intrigued by the breakdown of the one gigantic pillars behind every pandemic or scare-demic...the PCR test or virus assessment. There seems very little validity or consistency in this process as far as presenting any virus or disease being present. With no pre-established standards, the results can be manipulated all over the map. And it seems they were by every lab contracted to use PCR.