One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. Mike Yeadon February 19, 2025

Roll up, roll up. Testing to see if you’ve got or had a nonexistent infectious disease.

Utterly shameless.

Remember, many competent and I believe trustworthy people have examined all the available evidence and concluded that there was no pandemic, no new illness, so no 91-divoc, no “SARS-CoV-2 virus”.

Others have gone further and pointed out that there is no scientific evidence for the existence of this alleged submicroscopic infectious particle, that there’s no scientific evidence for the existence of ANY such or related entity, that there is no spread or contagion of acute respiratory illnesses from a sick person to a well person.

That the claimed clinical diagnostic test based upon the PCR method of amplification of genetic fragments is hopelessly invalid and misleading, no matter how the “test” is conducted.

In brief, this is all lies, lies and more lies, designed to make you rigid with fear, confused and unable to think rationally and to make good decisions about your own health.

This facade provides the front for the authorities to prevent you living a normal life and to try to coerce you into qualifying for your own life through restrictions (“to keep you safe”), testing and to protect you via injections with intentionally harmful materials.

Along the way, to persuade you to swallow various chemicals as “early treatments” and if you’re unfortunate enough to be admitted to a hospital, to be managed in ways that may hasten your demise.

None of this has anything to do with health and everything to do with CONTROL & worse.

This isn’t primarily on World Council for Health but on a plethora of actors, formal and informal, who are bent on dislocating society under the guise of public health events & replacing its old structures with a dystopia.

Best wishes,

Mike

Share

Related articles: