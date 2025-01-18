One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. Mike Yeadon January 18, 2025

An important video, which I encourage you to watch.

I’m with the Bailey’s view of contagion, that it’s a story. I have done sufficient work that I’m quite confident about what I’ve said about acute respiratory illnesses (colds and flu) not being infectious in nature or contagious.

I got there mostly by looking at the clinical evidence.

I’ve supplemented that growing conviction by looking at the pillars of purported evidence, all of which are listed early on in this clip, starting 12 minutes in.

Jamie Andrews and Co have performed recent studies showing what a fraud the so-called “cytopathic effect”, the common readout of purported “virus infection in cells in culture” is.

More to do, but it’s a crime scene.

It’s not science.

Science fiction, a story, is all it is.

It pains me to have to highlight the clip which follows. I like both the people who speak about their beliefs about how to fight this warfare.

I decided only to tell the truth. I can’t go wrong if I do that. I might say something that I later judged inadvisable (though I have never subscribed to the position that “the public isn’t ready for such revelations”) but I could never be accused of deceit or lying.

Mistakes, sure. I’ve definitely made several. I’ve not lied & I won’t lie.

You judge what’s best to do. I’m NOT inviting you to judge these two men. That’s not my style. I’d happily chat to either or both.

When I wasn’t sure, when asked about viruses, I replied honestly that I’d not done the work necessary to answer the question.

I’d had my prior confidence in what I thought I knew by a conversation with (I think) Tom Cowan ( forgive me, it’s several years ago).

Either way, I was no longer so sure about what I’d learned in lectures, because I knew I’d never personally done lab work in the field.

So it was again not personal knowledge. It was of the kind where “someone told me, and I chose to believe it”.

Humility comes from recognizing that this isn’t really knowledge. It’s a story, until you’ve verified (or refuted) it.

Best wishes,

Mike

