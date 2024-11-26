One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

November 25, 2024

“There is a high probability that an unvaccinated patient can be a recipient of blood from a vaccinated person. And so we have vaccinated him against his will.”

In a fiery and deeply consequential address, Slovak physician and Member of Parliament Dr. Peter Kotlár delivered a stark warning to his nation and the global medical community. Speaking at a press conference following his comprehensive review of Slovakia’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Kotlár raised serious concerns about the safety of mRNA vaccines, the integrity of the blood supply, and what he described as a systematic failure of scientific institutions to address these issues transparently.

“Vaccination Without Consent”

Dr. Kotlár’s speech focused on what he termed the “forced vaccination” of unvaccinated individuals through contaminated blood transfusions. He explained his suspicion that nanolipid particles containing mRNA, which are central to the vaccine mechanism, might persist in the bloodstream of vaccinated individuals and subsequently enter the blood supply.

“If there are nanolipid particles circulating in the bloodstream,” he warned, “there is a high probability that an unvaccinated patient can be a recipient of blood from a vaccinated person. And so we have vaccinated him against his will.”

This assertion, if proven, would not only raise ethical and medical questions but could also constitute a violation of the fundamental human rights of individuals who have chosen not to receive the vaccine.

Demanding Accountability from Slovak Institutions

Dr. Kotlár directly challenged Slovakia’s scientific and regulatory bodies, including the Slovak Academy of Sciences (SAV) and the State Institute for Drug Control (SUKL), to answer four critical questions:

Do nanolipid particles containing mRNA remain localized at the injection site, or do they circulate in the bloodstream? If they circulate, can they contaminate blood reserves during donation? Does SAV agree with claims that these particles do not circulate in the bloodstream, as suggested by statements from SAV member Dr. Boris Klempa? Were the actual analyses of mRNA vaccines conducted at Slovak facilities, and if so, what were the results?

He emphasized that failing to address these questions transparently “opens [the institutions] up to ridicule” and undermines public trust in Slovakia’s scientific and medical communities. “It is not possible that with so many influences and information that we get from the world, Slovak Science did not fear that someone else would point out what they were supposed to have done,” he added.

Scientific and Ethical Implications

Dr. Kotlár’s critique extended beyond Slovakia, addressing the broader implications for global health. He referenced international studies suggesting that nanolipid particles and mRNA can remain in the bloodstream for 8 to 12 months after vaccination. “This raises a threat of unsolved disputes,” he stated, particularly for unvaccinated individuals who may now be wary of receiving potentially contaminated blood.

Highlighting the ethical dimensions, he said, “A person who refused to be vaccinated and was willing to endure discrimination… will probably also receive the vaccination substance, which he legally refused.”

A Call for Sovereignty in Science and Medicine

Despite his criticisms, Dr. Kotlár expressed confidence in Slovakia’s potential to become a leader in sovereign medical research and policy. He called for the establishment of independent diagnostic, treatment, and prophylactic protocols to protect the nation from future pandemics, free from the influence of global institutions. “The Slovak Republic has the brains to ensure its own sovereign diagnosis, its own sovereign treatment, and its own sovereign prophylaxis in the event of another possible pandemic.”

Conclusion: A Fight for Truth and Transparency

Dr. Kotlár’s remarks strike at the heart of a growing debate over the safety of mRNA vaccines and the trustworthiness of the blood supply. His call for action raises serious questions that demand answers—not just in Slovakia but around the world.

“This is the information I wanted to convey so that the pressure from the public… on these institutions to further verify this information,” he concluded. “Then we will continue.”

The stakes couldn’t be higher. Whether his warnings lead to meaningful investigations and change remains uncertain, but one thing is undeniable: Dr. Kotlár is determined to uncover the truth, no matter the opposition.

Source: rairfoundation.com

