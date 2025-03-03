One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. Michael Yeadon March 3, 2025

I’m officially done with debating pandemics.

They haven’t happened because they can’t happen.

They can’t happen because contagion doesn’t happen.

Finding one possible exception doesn’t mean the observed generality isn’t operationally true.

If you’ve never drilled into Spanish Flu, I recommend it, because there’s so much evidence of fakery and exaggeration that you’ll probably see it for what I think it was for: to provide an anchor phenomenon in the history books.

It’s all lies.

Contagion didn’t happen then, either, and boy they tried to find it.

Please get behind Sasha’s assessment of what they’re up to in Alberta, because it’s pretty much the same in UK / Scotland “enquiries” and I’ll bet the upcoming “day of reflection” will have the same purpose.

These events do not happen, so let’s not concede the central point.

Best wishes,

Mike

