Cancer and AIDS research titan Dr. David Rasnick:

Bogus HIV pandemic established "playbook" for bogus COVID "pandemic"

AIDS could go away tomorrow without scam tests

AIDS largely caused by harmful "medications"

Dr. David Rasnick, Ph.D, an expert in clinical diagnostics, drug design, and AIDS, as well as a former employee of Abbot Labs and founder of multiple biotech companies, describes for medical whistleblower, author, and former medical coder Zowe Smith how the supposed HIV pandemic has been "totally bogus" from the beginning.

Rasnick adds that the bogus HIV pandemic established the "playbook" for the bogus COVID "pandemic" and that both operations have executed on "the same game plan."

Source: RogerHodkinson

