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Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

All public health agencies, organizations, and individuals that pushed these shots on pregnant women have inflicted serious harm to unborn children

Nicolas Hulscher: A new study found 2.3% of babies born to COVID-vaccinated mothers developed HOLES IN THEIR HEARTS (atrioventricular septal defects).



NONE of babies born to unvaccinated mothers developed this life-threatening heart defect.

This should be front-page news everywhere.

“A newly published registry-based cohort study has reported higher rates of certain congenital anomalies among babies born to mothers who received a COVID-19 vaccine during the first trimester of pregnancy.”

“The study found that atrioventricular septal defects (AVSD)—a serious congenital heart defect involving holes between the heart’s chambers—were observed in 2.3% of babies whose mothers were vaccinated during the first trimester, compared with 0% among babies of unvaccinated mothers.”

“These findings arrive as major public health organizations—including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM), the World Health Organization (WHO), and many national health agencies—continue to recommend COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy.

These organizations must be held accountable for their reckless actions that have resulted in grave harm to unborn children.”

Japan’s most senior oncologist Prof. Fukushima describes the case where the victim’s heart was melted due to the COVID vaccine and calls it a murder.

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