Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Alec McQueen's avatar
Alec McQueen
just now

the cover-ups are astonishing. We live in such a corrupt society.

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John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
40m

These little babies are having to suffer the consequences of decisions that they had no part in making !!!

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