Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Ed's avatar
Ed
4h

There has to be some justice for this obvious assassination. These criminals that are involved in this conspiracy deserve a slow and painful death in this life and then eternal damnation that follows.

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Dee Dee's avatar
Dee Dee
3h

Off with their heads! Starting with Bill Gates!

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