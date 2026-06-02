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thepeoplesvoice reports:

As the world processes her final words, French biostatistician Christine Cotton — a 25-year Big Pharma insider — has left this world after exposing what many are calling the crime of the century.

In her suicide note posted June 2, 2026, Cotton declared the Pfizer COVID vaccine injected into billions was not the one from the clinical trials. No real efficacy data. No proper safety data. Just a bait-and-switch experiment on humanity.

With over 25 years of experience in clinical data management and analysis for the pharmaceutical industry — including running her own Clinical Research Organization (CRO) — Cotton was no outsider or armchair critic. Since December 2020, she dedicated herself to scrutinizing Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine documents, producing detailed reports, books, and public broadcasts. She testified in France and filed a criminal complaint against health authorities in 2025. Her work focused on alleged discrepancies in Pfizer’s trials, good clinical practice violations, data integrity issues, and manufacturing changes.

In her final message and prior analyses, Cotton made several damning claims:

The bait-and-switch vaccine : The product rolled out globally was not the one from the original clinical trials that claimed 95% efficacy. She alleged the public received a “Process 2” version produced differently from the “Process 1” trial material, with little to no adequate safety or efficacy data supporting the scaled-up version given to the masses.

Fraud and invalid results : Beyond simple errors, she pointed to manifest frauds, biases in trial design, unreported serious adverse events, and data manipulation that rendered the vaunted efficacy claims unreliable. She argued authorities and the public were sold a bill of goods.

A historic manipulation: Cotton described this as “one of the biggest manipulations that humanity has ever known,” urging people to download her latest report (especially the conclusion and source links) for evidence from official Pfizer and regulatory documents.

Critics, including fact-checkers, have pushed back, arguing that bridging studies and larger rollout data addressed manufacturing differences. However, in conspiracy circles and among vaccine skeptics, her detailed methodological critiques — including on mRNA integrity and trial protocol deviations — have long been cited as smoking-gun evidence of rushed, corners-cut authorization.

A Whistleblower’s Agony

Cotton’s message wasn’t just technical — it was deeply personal. She revealed she fell gravely ill precisely when she filed her complaint against health authorities. For over a year, she endured excruciating neuropathic pain radiating from her lower back to her legs, burning skin sensations, and a parade of failed treatments: specialists, pain centers, medications, supplements, bioresonance, and even magnetizers. Nothing worked.

At the end of her rope, she apologized to loved ones, followers, friends, and family, and asked for prayers for her soul’s swift passage into the light. Supporters quickly mourned her as a courageous truth-teller who paid the ultimate price.

Questions That Demand Answers

Why did a seasoned expert with an unblemished career suddenly become so ill after challenging powerful interests? Was it coincidence, stress, or something more sinister? Her death by suicide comes amid ongoing global debates over vaccine injuries, excess mortality signals, and suppressed dissent.

Cotton joins a growing list of voices — from trial insiders like Brook Jackson to other analysts — who have faced professional backlash for questioning the official COVID narrative. For those who have followed the “safe and effective” promises through mandates, boosters, and shifting goalposts, her story resonates as a tragic confirmation of what many have suspected.

The full report she referenced remains available for download on platforms tied to her work. Whether you view her as a hero, a tragic figure, or misguided, her final act forces a reckoning: If even a fraction of her allegations about untested products, hidden data, and institutional betrayal hold water, the implications for public trust and accountability are seismic.

Rest in peace, Christine Cotton. Your fight may have ended, but the questions you raised are louder than ever.

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