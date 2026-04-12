Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Tony Gilmore's avatar
Tony Gilmore
3h

It’s horrific and a well planned Depopulation agenda. So I am first a Christian, Patriot, a Marine Forever, a Proud Husband and Father. And A Three Time MAGA Supporter.

There is an obvious back story that drives me crazy. There was chaos when COVID 19 hit globally. Point One: No entity has ever produced a sample of COVID19. Point Two: Why was our Military jabbed. Why when the Death Jab came out for sale did President Trump say that our Military could perhaps distribute door to door. Why was this Death Jab paid for out of DoD funds. Because it was a Mass Depopulation Weapon. Point Three: Jared and His wealthy buddies came up with the Criteria of The Lockdown. Point Four: Fauci and others are Guilty of Genocide. Point Five: We Are Being Played.

Semper Fidelis

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St. Alia the Knife's avatar
St. Alia the Knife
3h

They weren't moving at the "speed of science", they were moving at the speed of avarice! We are still awaiting any form of real justice regarding the convid debacle. This would include designing it, releasing it, tyrannical measures, and the rushed and faulty jabs. Many people deserve bankruptcy and jail time. Some perhaps more than that. This will be done again and some (GOF research) is being done currently. Stay free and stay frosty!

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