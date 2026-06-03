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Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Nicolas Hulscher: “We now have internal documents PROVING the FDA COVERED-UP 25+ COVID shot safety signals — including SUDDEN DEATH, HEART ATTACKS, PULMONARY INFARCTION, STROKES, BRAIN DAMAGE, & BLOOD CLOTS.

All officials involved should be CRIMINALLY CHARGED as soon as possible.

Senator Ron Johnson:

This is the biggest government scandal of my lifetime, and the legacy media refuses to cover it.

The FDA knew that COVID injections were causing severe adverse events, including sudden cardiac death, pulmonary infarction, and Bell’s palsy.

Americans had the Right to Know, and those affected deserve justice.

This is documented, internal FDA communication showing deliberate suppression of safety signals at the exact moment millions of Americans were being told the shots were “safe and effective.”

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