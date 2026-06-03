Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deirdre River's avatar
Deirdre River
2h

EVIL DOERS!

Reply
Share
Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
2hEdited

"This is the biggest government scandal of my lifetime, and the legacy media refuses to cover it." - Senator Ron Johnson

.

No, Mr. Johnson, this is "The biggest, most evil crime against humanity in the entire history of the world!" With countless millions of victims around the world, this isn't merely a "scandal".

Yet, aside from endless blah-blah-blah from people like yourself, Mr. Johnson, absolutely **NOTHING** is being done about it. Instead, all efforts and resources of the US government, and most governments around the world, are towards *PROTECTING* the criminals that perpetrated the crime.

And that's to be expected. Why? Because it was the *government leaders* of most nations who are at the top of the perpetrator list. You doubt me? Listen ...

Did average folk mandate that the country and most small businesses be shut down? That face masks had to be worn - OR ELSE? That social distancing had to be obeyed - OR ELSE? That "forced" people to remain at home? That did everything in their power to "force" people to take the killer jabs?

You see what I mean? In the good ol' USA, it was Trump & Gang who did all those things. Then, Biden kept going what Trump started. Then Trump came back and has continued doing *NOTHING* against the perpetrators. In fact, Trump doesn't even bring up the subject. Gee ... I wonder why?

Mr. Johnson, a Globalist agent, wants to shift the spotlight to the "legacy media". Hey, Johnson, yeah you stupid - the mainstream media is just the mouthpiece of the government. They will say whatever YOU, the government, tells them to say. **YOU** are the criminal - media just supports your crimes.

Reply
Share
2 replies
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture