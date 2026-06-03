THE COVER-UP EXPOSED: Internal Documents PROVE the FDA COVERED-UP 25+ COVID Shot Safety Signals — Including SUDDEN DEATH, HEART ATTACKS, STROKES, and BLOOD CLOTS
"This is the biggest government scandal of my lifetime, and the legacy media refuses to cover it." - Senator Ron Johnson
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
Enjoy the Summer Special: 25% off the annual subscription, available only from June 1 through June 5.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.
Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Nicolas Hulscher: “We now have internal documents PROVING the FDA COVERED-UP 25+ COVID shot safety signals — including SUDDEN DEATH, HEART ATTACKS, PULMONARY INFARCTION, STROKES, BRAIN DAMAGE, & BLOOD CLOTS.
All officials involved should be CRIMINALLY CHARGED as soon as possible.
This is the biggest government scandal of my lifetime, and the legacy media refuses to cover it.
The FDA knew that COVID injections were causing severe adverse events, including sudden cardiac death, pulmonary infarction, and Bell’s palsy.
Americans had the Right to Know, and those affected deserve justice.
This is documented, internal FDA communication showing deliberate suppression of safety signals at the exact moment millions of Americans were being told the shots were “safe and effective.”
Related articles:
EVIL DOERS!
"This is the biggest government scandal of my lifetime, and the legacy media refuses to cover it." - Senator Ron Johnson
.
No, Mr. Johnson, this is "The biggest, most evil crime against humanity in the entire history of the world!" With countless millions of victims around the world, this isn't merely a "scandal".
Yet, aside from endless blah-blah-blah from people like yourself, Mr. Johnson, absolutely **NOTHING** is being done about it. Instead, all efforts and resources of the US government, and most governments around the world, are towards *PROTECTING* the criminals that perpetrated the crime.
And that's to be expected. Why? Because it was the *government leaders* of most nations who are at the top of the perpetrator list. You doubt me? Listen ...
Did average folk mandate that the country and most small businesses be shut down? That face masks had to be worn - OR ELSE? That social distancing had to be obeyed - OR ELSE? That "forced" people to remain at home? That did everything in their power to "force" people to take the killer jabs?
You see what I mean? In the good ol' USA, it was Trump & Gang who did all those things. Then, Biden kept going what Trump started. Then Trump came back and has continued doing *NOTHING* against the perpetrators. In fact, Trump doesn't even bring up the subject. Gee ... I wonder why?
Mr. Johnson, a Globalist agent, wants to shift the spotlight to the "legacy media". Hey, Johnson, yeah you stupid - the mainstream media is just the mouthpiece of the government. They will say whatever YOU, the government, tells them to say. **YOU** are the criminal - media just supports your crimes.