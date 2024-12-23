One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Japan's most senior oncologist Professor Fukushima describes the case where the victim's heart was melted due to the COVID vaccine and calls it a murder.

"I also do autopsies and have examined the case where the victim's heart was melted due to the vaccine. It appears that the person died due to myocardial lysis.

He was a 28 year old man in excellent health who five days after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, his wife went to wake him up in the morning and found him lifeless.

An autopsy was performed. When the doctor attempted to remove the heart, he was surprised, because it was extraordinary soft. The heart seemed melted and lacking in tone.

The presence of cases like this highlights how dangerous this vaccine is. From what I can see, it is concerning that a healthy problem free person has declined after receiving the vaccine...This is murder…"

Source

Share

Related articles: