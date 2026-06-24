Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
3hEdited

"Sen. Johnson calls it the biggest government scandal of his lifetime. Major media outlets refused to publish his findings."

.

No, Mr. Johnson, not "the biggest government scandal of your lifetime". You must call a spade a spade!

The COVID Crime is **the largest, most evil crime in all human history - never to be surpassed!**

As such, tens of thousands of individuals in the US alone should be imprisoned, have their assets confiscated, and in some cases, be executed for their part in this most heinous crime of all time.

Instead we have **NOTHING**!! Why? Simple! Because most of the guilty - those that made the entire crime possible - are high-level government and corporate individuals. They have the muscle and the resources to execute the largest cover-up in this country's history - happening right now.

The Kennedy assassination is a huge criminal cover-up, as is 9/11, the Epstein Files and many other large cover-ups in US history. But all of those are dwarfed by the cover-up of the COVID Crime.

So, Mr. Johnson, get your facts straight. Or are *you* also part of the cover-up? I ask because you sure do a lot of talking, but to date there hasn't even been *ONE* indictment on this Crime. Why aren't you on Senate floor **demanding** arrests? Why just blah-blah-blah? Is that all you're good for?

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Paul Vonharnish's avatar
Paul Vonharnish
2h

“I consider this to be the biggest government scandal in my lifetime, and one that is crying out for full media attention and coverage,”

So Ron: Why don't you file writs of Quo Warranto against all States Attorneys General? After all, they're now handsomely employed as Accessories After the Fact. The principal crimes are: Murder. Treason. Sedition against Constitutional right. Genocide. Criminal Racketeering and Fraud... Gee Ron. I guess you don't know any attorneys...

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