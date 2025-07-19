Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dee Dee's avatar
Dee Dee
1h

I dread my mom getting this next one...she's so afraid of getting Covid (had 6 injections so far). I do not know why, but she wouldn't listen.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Marlena's avatar
Marlena
2h

Finally! Go Florida!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture