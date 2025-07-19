One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

"They should not be used in any Human Beings...and you know there's some people who are trying to put them in animals too...and I think many of us wouldn't want to eat that food"

Florida’s top health official is calling for a ban on Covid injections, warning that mRNA “vaccines” are not safe for use by “any human beings.”

In a bold and direct challenge to the ongoing push for Covid mRNA shots, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo has escalated his criticism.

During a press conference, Ladapo declared that the mRNA injections “should not be used in any human beings.”

Ladapo, a vocal advocate for medical transparency and cautious public health policies, has called for a comprehensive investigation into vaccine injuries, echoing growing concerns about the safety and effectiveness of these vaccines, especially among individuals who have been repeatedly “boosted.”

During a press conference in Tampa, Florida, Ladapo commended the recent shift in federal guidance led by Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Kennedy announced in May that the Covid “vaccines” would no longer be recommended for healthy children and pregnant women.

This shift represents a dramatic departure from previous public health policies, reflecting mounting skepticism about the safety of these vaccines, especially among vulnerable populations.

Ladapo’s bold assertion that the mRNA “vaccines” are not only ineffective but also potentially increase the risk of severe illness, particularly for those who have received multiple boosters, is not without foundation.

As Florida’s first state to formally recommend against vaccination for healthy children, and more recently, the broader population, the state has taken a stand that continues to challenge the mainstream narrative.

Ladapo’s remarks were pointed and clear.

“These products should not be used in any human beings,” he declared, calling for more investigation into the reports of “vaccine” injuries.

The top health official specifically emphasized that people who have received repeated boosters appear to be at the highest risk of serious illness from COVID-19.

The call for greater scrutiny of vaccine injuries aligns with ongoing concerns about underreporting of adverse effects linked to mRNA shots.

As the global rollout of these vaccines continues, there is growing demand for transparency from health authorities about the full scope of potential risks, especially as reports of long-term complications continue to surface.

However, Ladapo’s statements have ignited sharp backlash from mainstream health organizations.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), both influential in shaping U.S. medical policy, have remained steadfast in their endorsement of the Covid “vaccines.”

These organizations continue to recommend vaccination for pregnant women and children over six months, despite growing concerns from some segments of the medical community.

Dr. Rana Alissa, of the Florida chapter of the AAP, was quick to dismiss Ladapo’s conclusions, stating:

“Honestly, we don’t know where his data are coming from.

“And it’s not going to deter us from continuing to recommend the vaccines.”

Alissa emphasized that decades of research and scientific evidence should not be disregarded based on the opinions of a single individual or group, framing Ladapo’s views as “conspiracy theories” rather than legitimate scientific debate.

ACOG, too, continues to advocate for vaccination, highlighting the increased risks of severe outcomes during pregnancy.

The organization also maintains that the vaccine offers protection to infants after birth, framing its stance as rooted in evidence-based science, though many critics question the transparency and robustness of the data supporting such claims.

Despite the entrenched resistance from leading medical organizations, Florida has remained defiant in its opposition to blanket vaccine mandates.

Since March 2022, Florida became the first state to recommend against Covid vaccination for healthy children, and in 2024, the state expanded that guidance to all populations.

This stance has garnered support from vaccine skeptics who argue that the government’s aggressive promotion of mRNA vaccines lacks sufficient transparency about their long-term effects.

Ladapo’s call for deeper investigations is in line with these concerns, as many continue to question the safety and efficacy of the vaccines, especially in light of ongoing reports of adverse reactions.

The ongoing debate over COVID-19 vaccines is far from settled, and the lawsuit filed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, American College of Physicians, and the American Public Health Association against Robert F. Kennedy Jr. underscores the intensity of the ideological divide.

The lawsuit, filed in July, claims that the revised vaccine recommendations undermine public trust in the vaccines—a point fiercely contested by many who believe the push for vaccines has been politicized and mishandled by government authorities.

Dr. Ladapo’s unwavering stance serves as a rallying cry for those who believe in medical freedom and demand greater accountability from public health officials.

As more evidence of vaccine-related injuries emerges, the call for a transparent and honest investigation has never been more urgent.

The controversy over mRNA vaccinations is far from over, and as the debate rages on, Florida’s bold stance is sure to continue challenging the status quo.

With medical transparency and patient safety at the forefront, this issue is poised to shape public health policy for years to come.

"People need to go to jail. . . this was sadistic and Satanic...They didn’t just kill people, they created a thing that is going to cause a painful process, creating chronic illness.”

