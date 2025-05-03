One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Naomi Wolf, speaking at Hillsdale, exposed devastating truths buried in Pfizer’s internal documents, revealing what she calls the "greatest crime against humanity in history."

These FDA-confidential files, shared with the FDA, expose a chilling cover-up.

Here’s what Pfizer knew—and when:

1. Vaccine Failure Known Early: Just ONE MONTH after the November 2020 rollout, Pfizer’s internal records confirmed the vaccines didn’t stop COVID. Shockingly, the third most common side effect reported? COVID itself. While media and influencers pushed the jab, Pfizer knew it was failing.

2. Flood of Adverse Events: Within weeks, Pfizer was overwhelmed by reports of severe side effects. They planned to hire 2,400 full-time staff just to process the paperwork for the flood of adverse events they knew was coming. The public? Kept in the dark.

3. Heart Damage in Teens: By May 2021, Pfizer knew the vaccine caused heart damage in 35 minors within a week of injection. Yet, the FDA and U.S. government delayed warning parents until August 2021—four months later. During that time, young adults faced relentless propaganda: “Do it for grandma.” No mention of the elevated heart risks.

4. Toxic Biodistribution: The CDC claimed the vaccine’s materials (lipid nanoparticles, mRNA, spike protein) stayed at the injection site. False. Pfizer’s own data showed these materials biodistribute across the body within 48 hours, accumulating in the brain, liver, spleen, adrenals, and—most alarmingly—in women’s ovaries. These industrial fats, coated in polyethylene glycol, have no known mechanism for leaving the ovaries, building up with each dose.

Dr. Robert Chandler, a respected pathologist, confirmed these materials persist in organs over time, with no clear way for the body to expel them. For women, this raises profound concerns about long-term health impacts.

Why weren’t we told? Naomi Wolf calls for accountability: “This is painful, but the truth is our weapon.” Share this post to expose the cover-up. Demand answers. The stakes couldn’t be higher.

