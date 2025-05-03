One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Dr. Naomi Wolf puts 2 and 2 together for everyone:

Globalists are wiping out native populations in the West with the COVID jabs and mass importing invaders from countries that have no sense of civil rights/constitutional liberties.

(This has been planned explicitly since 1944)

In this clip from a recently posted interview on HIS GLORY Wolf, who is the CEO of DailyClout, an author, and a professor, notes that the COVID injections "could have killed...off humanity" and stand as an attack that is "bigger than the Holocaust."

Wolf notes that the COVID injections damage both male and female reproductivity and are already responsible for "a million missing babies a year in...Western Europe."

"So that's 10 million [missing babies] in a decade, right?" Wolf asks rhetorically. "And then think about their children and their children, you know, [all those] missing generations."

Putting the second puzzle piece into place, Wolf notes that "what's happening in Ireland, in Britain, in France, in Italy, in Canada, in Iceland is completely globalist driven—UN driven and State Department driven in the U.S.—...forced immigration from countries like Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, Afghanistan, countries that... are run by cartels, countries that have no tradition of the rule of law or civil rights or constitutional liberties."

"Those populations are being forced on the native born populations [in the West]," Wolf adds. "And this is not a racist thing to say; it's just a geopolitical thing to say."

"When the human mind wants to just think, okay, well, that was a greedy corporation or, you know, misguided politicians. Some damage was done. But I want to move on. I don't want to think about it. It's very important to process how huge this attack on humanity. It could have been a last attack, right? On humanity as it could have. It could have killed us off. And that was clearly the intention. I always say at this point in a conversation, I'm the granddaughter of a grandmother and grandfather who lost eight siblings in the Holocaust. Like, my family in Romania was wiped out. And this is bigger than the Holocaust, right?

"Just in terms of scale, because you think about the world population. Three quarters have had this injection forced on them or coerced into them. So that's billions of people. And then if you look at the missing babies, which now we've crunched the numbers, and Igor Chudov, a mathematician whose work I always credit, looked at 13 government databases in vaccinated countries around the world. We looked at Canada and just now at Iceland, which, by the way, stopped keeping track of their birth rates in 2020.

"Based on all the data that all these people have collected, there are a million missing babies a year in Europe, in Western Europe. So that's 10 million in a decade, right? And then think about their children and their children, you know, missing, missing, missing generations. Meanwhile, I mean, Canada's birth rate has dropped double digits. They're having horrific reproductive problems. Men and women, highly vaccinated country, big mandates. You couldn't travel without an injection. You couldn't see your family. If you were in America and they were in Canada, you couldn't cross the border without an injection. It was horrible. Their birth rate has dropped in. Horrible miscarriages.

"Dr. Thorp also talks about this male reproductive problems. And then I was just in Iceland. It's weird, Pastor Dave, that people are shipping me around the world to physically tell them what's happening because the censorship is so intense, they have to airdrop me, put me on a stage, fill it with human beings so I can tell them, because the filters are just not letting this information through. But Iceland is a, you know, small population, 400,000 people. They've been a strong, independent nation for a millennium. They have lost 500 babies a year in this tiny population. So their reproduction rate has gone from 2.1 before the pandemic and the rollouts to 1.9 and now 1.5. What this means is over time there will be no more Icelanders. Right? No more native born Icelanders now.

"And that's true, you know, if the birth rates keep dropping in Western Europe a generation or two, there'll be a smaller and smaller minority in our country. Right. You know, if our birth rates were to drop. But that's not the whole picture. Add to that, and again, I'm the daughter and granddaughter of illegal immigrants. I believe in legal immigration, you know, set by representative governments to suit the wishes of people in a representative democracy or republic.

"But what's happening in Ireland, in Britain, in France, in Italy, in Canada, in Iceland is completely globalist driven, UN driven in our own country, State Department and UN driven forced immigration from countries like Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, Afghanistan, countries that have literally no Central American countries that are run by cartels, countries that have no tradition of the rule of law or civil rights or constitutional liberties. And those populations are being forced on the native born populations. And this is not a racist thing to say, it's just a geopolitical thing to say."

In his "Open Conspiracy" for a "New World Order" published in the 1940s, H.G. Wells highlighted the aim to massively diminish the global population and flood the U.S. with "people [who have] no concept of what the United States Constitution stands for."

