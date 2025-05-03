Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TruthWatchNZ's avatar
TruthWatchNZ
3h

Many have known this for a long time... that the intent was world control via genociding the masses. They were called conspiracy theorists. So now it's right in our faces. All the evidence is there!

Capt. Roy Harkness's avatar
Capt. Roy Harkness
2hEdited

It's impossible to say what the eventual result of the Covid Vaccination Scam – already hands down the most heinous crime in history – is going to be: There's been consistent rumors 60 - 75% of vaccine vials shipped were nothing but saline solution, and apparently wildly varying proportions of ingredients in actual vials as well; just like the real human population on the planet is anybody's guess. But if 6.5 billion people have taken at least one dose of those hi-tech rat poisons, but only 25% of them got the actual vaccine? That's still, according to people like Luc Montagnier or Delores Cahill, 1.25 billion people dead in the next 5 years. Does however, put paid paid to ill-informed taunts that The Kalergi Plan and White Genocide are "Antisemitic Conspiracy Theories"

PS Where's Tiffany Dover? And come to think of it, Demar Hamlin?

