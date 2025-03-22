One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

German MEP Christine Anderson: Covid was merely a pretext to seize totalitarian control, vaccine passports were designed to pave the way for digital ID, and government is not your friend.

"Our democracy, our freedom, and the rule of law—they are under attack. And governments... will not stop until they achieve their goals."

"They will do whatever to take control... of the people. Because, from their perspective, democracy is a nuisance."

"They no longer want to be held accountable. They just want to do whatever the hell they want to do, without the interference of the people."

