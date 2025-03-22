Christine Anderson, MEP: Covid Was Merely a Pretext to Seize Totalitarian Control
Vaccine passports were designed to pave the way for digital ID, and government is not your friend.
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
German MEP Christine Anderson: Covid was merely a pretext to seize totalitarian control, vaccine passports were designed to pave the way for digital ID, and government is not your friend.
"Our democracy, our freedom, and the rule of law—they are under attack. And governments... will not stop until they achieve their goals."
"They will do whatever to take control... of the people. Because, from their perspective, democracy is a nuisance."
"They no longer want to be held accountable. They just want to do whatever the hell they want to do, without the interference of the people."
Related articles:
“Government is not your friend”. No shit! Tell us something we don’t know…
White Horse Rider: The first Beast (one from the sea in Revelation 13). This Beast receives power from the Dragon (Satan) & speaks “proud words & blasphemies” “Behold a white horse, and he that sat on him had a bow, and a crown was given unto him: and he went forth conquering, and to conquer” (Rev. 6:1-2, KJV). All the rapid action controls that were sped up over the evil bug jab just seems to fit the description of the white horse of Revelation. Many scoff at this, but funny I knew the red horse was coming the fall before. Why? Because I read a book. Look now the black horse of economic disaster is trotting strong now https://endtimebible.com/timelines/revelation/