Christine Anderson, MEP: The Aggressive Push to Install 15 Minute Cities, Digital ID And CBDCs is a Desperate Attempt to "Erect a Totalitarian Surveillance State" Before Too Many People Wake Up
"What they don't get, though, is people are waking up because they're ramping it up."
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
German MEP Christine Anderson: The aggressive push to install 15 minute cities, digital ID and CBDCs is a desperate attempt to "erect a totalitarian surveillance state" before too many people wake up.
"What they don't get, though, is people are waking up because they're ramping it up."
"The window is kind of closing, because the critical voices are becoming more and they're becoming louder. So that's why they're ramping things up."
"Digital identity [is] not so your life is easier. It's so government has total control over you."
"Digital currency [is] the crème de la crème of all control mechanisms... What do you think is going to happen the next time you refuse to take an mRNA shot?"
"With the flip of a switch, they just cancel your account. You cannot buy food anymore. You cannot do anything anymore."
Related articles:
We already have multiple digital payment methods, and cash. So what problem do CBDCs solve?
It's easy to see when you understand that money is power.
Your money is your power.
Cash is your power in your pocket.
A Bank Card is your power in someone else's pocket.
CBDCs are someone else's power lent to you with conditions and controls.
Weather control as a weapon. DEW (direct energy weapons) being tested by the UK now too, create clever events that look like either extreme weather or even earthquakes which cause huge panic and destruction. They then get blamed on the Climate Crisis.