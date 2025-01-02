Christine Anderson, MEP: They Are Trying to Establish a One World Government
"The EU is a prototype for a model of global governance designed to supersede national sovereignty and establish centralised control."
German MEP Christine Anderson: The EU is a prototype for a model of global governance designed to supersede national sovereignty and establish centralised control.
"[The EU institutions are] not only undemocratic, they're downright anti-democratic... It's by design."
"The national states within the EU are being stripped of their sovereignty. They're being stripped of their national state."'
"The EU was just a stepping stone, so to speak, so they could erect their one world government."
Source: Wide Awake Media
Why do they get away scot-free with this? I guess they're all in on it.
What seems a great idea to some can become a disaster to others. It seems normal that the ones driving and pushing the one world government are the ones who are either unaffected or benefit from it’s inception. Be careful what you wish for complicated systems are not to be messed with, maybe when quantum computing is perfected it may be possible to plot a safe course but possibly for the near future it’s not likely so please the World to evolve nuturally.