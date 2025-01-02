One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

German MEP Christine Anderson: The EU is a prototype for a model of global governance designed to supersede national sovereignty and establish centralised control.

"[The EU institutions are] not only undemocratic, they're downright anti-democratic... It's by design."

"The national states within the EU are being stripped of their sovereignty. They're being stripped of their national state."'

"The EU was just a stepping stone, so to speak, so they could erect their one world government."

Source: Wide Awake Media

Full Interview

