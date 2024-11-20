Christine Anderson, MEP: 15-Minute Cities Will Be Used To Enforce Climate Lockdowns
'It will be a complete impoverishment and enslavement of all people"
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
German MEP, Christine Anderson: “Make no mistake: it’s not about your convenience, it’s not about saving the planet either…they will impose Climate Lockdowns, that’s the next step…In order to do this they will have to have these 15-Minute Cities.”
“It will be a complete impoverishment and enslavement of all people"
Christine Anderson, MEP: The Same People Who Lied to You About Covid Are Now Trying to Tell You We're All Going to Die of Climate Change
·
15-Minute City: This Statement Should Be Read At Every City Council Meeting In America
·
The United Nation’s Climate Change Agenda Is Designed To Starve And Kill You Off, Not “Save The Planet”
·
THE CLIMATE CRISIS FRAUD IS JUST THE POLITICALLY CORRECT COVER FOR UN's GLOBAL DEPOPULATION
·
Dutch MEP Rob Roos: “Climate Change” Is a Fabricated Crisis. We Are Heading to a New Kind of Communism
·
They can all go and Fuck themselves!!!
Deliver us from evil! In Jesus Name, Amen 🙏