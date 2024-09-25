One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

"Question EVERYTHING your Government is doing or saying, or not doing or not saying. And do not only question and mistrust your government. Most of all you need to distrust the the EU commission. It’s a hell hole, it’s the headquarter of spreading fake news and disinformation…Nothing they tell us we need to do to save the planet will actually save the planet... but it will abolish freedom, democracy and the rule of law."

Source

Share

Related articles: