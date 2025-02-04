One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

"America has been in a process that I call the Great Poisoning, of which vaccines are a part...it's intentional [because] it's the only way you can balance [Social Security]...people who try [to] correct it lose their jobs. They get fired...They get assassinated."

Investment banker, former HUD official, and founder of the Solari Report Catherine Austin Fitts describes for Steve Kirsch on a recent episode of VSRF Live how America has been suffering through an intentional "Great Poisoning" being conducted by the Deep State. Fitts notes that this Great Poisoning is executed via means including "vaccines" and is being implemented in order to balance retirement savings and the actuarial books. The former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development notes that those who attempt to "course correct" the Great Poisoning get fired, shot, or assassinated.

"I started to talk about this in the late '90s. America has been in a process that I call the Great Poisoning, of which vaccines are a part, but they're only a part," Fitts says. "And...the goal of poisoning the population is intentional. And one of the reasons it's intentional is it's the only way you can balance the retirement savings in the actuarial books that I know of."

"I've spent a lot of time basically talking and educating people about the government's refusal to obey the financial management laws and the fact that large amounts of money are disappearing from the federal government," Fitts adds. "And I teamed up with Dr. Mark Skidmore in 2017 to help me document all the money that's missing. And at one point, Mark kept saying, 'How come you don't give up on this? How come you keep bringing this up?' And I said, 'You don't understand. If we don't deal with the financial problem, the only way they can balance the books is to lower life expectancy. That's the only thing that will balance Social Security and the different retirement systems.'"

Fitts goes on to say:

"And so, when the financial coup started, they started to bring down life expectancy. And it wasn't just one thing. It was opioids. It was fentanyl. They approved OxyContin. After the budget deal in 1995 busted, literally the next month...they approved OxyContin and the pill mills started and the mortgage fraud and predatory lending. All of that targeting poor neighborhoods along with an increase in narcotics trafficking. And that was bringing the life expectancy down in the lower income groups.

"Now if you look at COVID, it just accelerated that dramatically in the middle-income groups. So, I'm sure the Great Poisoning is a plan. And the proof of the plan, and to me it's proven, is the refusal to course correct. And that's why I think [RFK Jr.] going in as head of HHS is gonna be very interesting because he's gonna try and course correct...[and] I think you have a lot of people in the American population who don't want to face the fact of what happened with the COVID injections.

"But the reason you haven't course corrected the Great Poisoning for 20 years is because the people who try and course correct it lose their jobs. They get fired. They get shot. They get assassinated. One congressman just said the other day [that they could] commit suicide by shooting themselves in the back of the head 5 times. Do you know what I mean? So if you look at the evil and the covert operations and the financial carrots and sticks and the control files and dirty tricks that have been used to keep this Great Poisoning going, no, this is not well intended people just not facing facts...There is a significant amount of money and physical violence and control techniques used to keep it going. And it's taken...a remarkable and very inspiring and beautiful effort, you know, grassroots bottom up, to force us to the point where [RFK Jr.] could have such a dramatic impact on the election and find himself nominated at HHS.

"That is a groundswell, and the system cannot afford to push that groundswell aside. Otherwise, they're going to destroy the credibility of the whole system. And so they need to reaffirm their credibility. And you'll see this in Washington, where the pendulum will swing back and forth, where, you know, they will have a sweeping reform and recalibrate because they can't afford to lose credibility. I mean...if you look at who's really suffering from that now, it's the Big Media. They are literally losing their channel. And part of the reason is this."

