One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

OpenAI, Softbank, and Oracle will be part of a public-private partnership with the Trump White House called Stargate.

The heads of the tech firms plan to invest up to $500 billion over four years, in building AI infrastructure across the United States. This means data centers. Massive buildings designed to collect and process data. Running these centers requires huge amounts of water and energy.

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, Sam Altman of OpenAI, and Larry Ellison of Oracle appeared at the White House on Tuesday afternoon with President Trump to announce the launching of Stargate.

Trump, standing with the three tech CEOs at the White House, said he would invoke “emergency declarations” to help speed up the Stargate project.

“I’m going to help a lot through emergency declarations,” he said. “Because we have an emergency and we need a lot of help. We need energy generation and they will build their own.”

He said Stargate will build the infrastructure to power the “next generation of AI and this will include data centers. Massive facilities…These are big beautiful buildings.”

He said a team is already scouting the nation for sites on which to build new data centers, adding:

“This is to me a very big deal. It could lead to something that could be the biggest of all.”

Larry Ellison talked about combining the forces of AI and mRNA gene therapy to create a “cancer vaccine.”

Ellison said the quiet part out loud. Trump will ramp up mRNA shots for cancer. He told the president “we couldn’t do it without you,” adding:

“You can do early cancer detection with a blood test. And using AI to look at the blood test, you can find the cancers that are actually seriously threatening the person. Then beyond that, once we gene-sequence that cancerous tumor, you can then vaccinate the person, and design a vaccine for every individual person to vaccinate them against that cancer, and you can make that mRNA vaccine. You can make that robotically using AI in about 48 hours. You can have that vaccine available in about 48 yours. This is the promise of AI and the promise of the future.”

So AI will be used to “early diagnose” people with cancer, and then within 48 hours they will get their personalized mRNA cancer jab. What could possibly go wrong with that scenario?

From my experience with the cancer industry, they are already over-diagnosing people with very early stages of cancer and even “pre-cancer,” which leads to over treatment with dangerous chemotherapy and radiation. Which is making people sicker, not better.

Now they will have AI to diagnose us even earlier with the dreaded “C” word. Many people will get scared into receiving a next-generation mRNA gene-altering injection.

Ellison said AI represents the “wave of the future” for cancer treatment.

You can watch the press conference below:

AI takes center stage at WEF meeting in Davos

The world has yet to fully recognize the extent of change artificial intelligence will bring to every aspect of human life, the CEO of the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala told CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos Tuesday.

Full Story:

Share

Related articles: