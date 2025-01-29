Catherine Austin Fitts: Stargate Is Operation Warp Speed 2.0
""Stargate" AI project proposed by the Trump administration is "Operation Warp Speed 2.0" and will ultimately be funded by American taxpayers..."
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
Source: RealWorldNewsChannel
"Trump funded Operation Warp Speed one...He put $18 billion behind it...if you have been supporting Trump on the theory that he's gonna help Americans end the great poisoning, it's sure to say you are sadly disappointed."
Investment banker, former HUD official, and founder of the Solari Report Catherine Austin Fitts describes on a recent episode of the CHD series Financial Rebellion how the newly proposed "Stargate" AI project proposed by the Trump administration is "Operation Warp Speed 2.0" and will ultimately be funded by American taxpayers despite claims that it'll be privately funded.
Related articles:
So it is that the U.S. government is reformed into a still sharper weapon of the ruling class. Someone who could write such a book about Fauci is completely surrounded and disabled.
But every weapon or tool the ruling class uses against the people can and will be appropriated by the people.
The era where maybe 8000 can rule over 8 billion is coming to an end.
We are at a 500 year tipping point where the immediate crisis is financial but is disguised as a "pandemic". When the dust settles there will be major changes and the era of vaccines may be over.
The tipping point is happening now because of the effect of the internet, similar to the age of colonization which happened right after the advent of the printing press.
Don’t put your faith in man .