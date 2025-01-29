One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: RealWorldNewsChannel

"Trump funded Operation Warp Speed one...He put $18 billion behind it...if you have been supporting Trump on the theory that he's gonna help Americans end the great poisoning, it's sure to say you are sadly disappointed."

Investment banker, former HUD official, and founder of the Solari Report Catherine Austin Fitts describes on a recent episode of the CHD series Financial Rebellion how the newly proposed "Stargate" AI project proposed by the Trump administration is "Operation Warp Speed 2.0" and will ultimately be funded by American taxpayers despite claims that it'll be privately funded.

Full Video

