Description:

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison recently predicted that AI-powered surveillance will become an integral part of daily life.

During a Q&A session at Oracle’s Financial Analyst Meeting, Ellison said AI would play a major role in monitoring society through a vast network of interconnected cameras. This system would include security cameras, police body cams and vehicle dashcams.

“Citizens will be on their best behavior, because we’re constantly recording and reporting everything that’s going on,” Ellison said, envisioning a future where AI analyzes real-time data from this network to prevent crime and influence public behavior for a safer society.

Ellison’s proposal, however, raises privacy concerns.

Critics argue that widespread surveillance could infringe on personal freedoms, creating a “surveillance state.”

Proponents, on the other hand, suggest that such systems could help solve crimes faster and provide transparency in law enforcement, particularly in cases of excessive force.

“We’re going to have supervision. Every police officer’s going to be supervised at all times,” Ellison said, emphasizing AI’s potential to oversee law enforcement activities.

Ellison’s vision highlights a growing trend among tech companies to use AI for societal influence, which could reshape public life in the coming years.

OpenAI, Softbank, and Oracle will be part of a public-private partnership with the Trump White House called Stargate.

After yesterdays great news of WHO exit, the AI Stargate announcement of mRNA cancer vaccines that can be created by AI in 48 hours surfaces by Larry Ellison of Oracle. Interesting names, CIA was the creating engine for Ellison’s Oracle and the human potential investigations of CIA Stargate research eventually lead in its dark side to psychotronic weapons and psychic warfare applications, the basis of MIND WARS. We now find a revival of the terms in a new version.

