Tennessee Senator Janice Bowling has just filed Senate Bill 1949, the “mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act,” prohibiting the manufacture, acquisition, possession, or distribution of mRNA injections and products—punishable as a Class B felony under Tennessee’s weapons of mass destruction statute.

This follows multiple legislators, international bodies, and peer-reviewed scientific publications now declaring that mRNA injections constitute biological or technological weapons of mass destruction:

Arizona Bill HB 2974 (Rep. Rachel Keshel)

Minnesota Bill HF 3219 (Rep. Shane Mekeland)

Alliance of Indigenous Nations

World Council for Health

Our peer-reviewed study in the American Journal of Physicians and Surgeons

Dr. Francis Boyle, drafter of the U.S. Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act of 1989 (affidavit)

Credit to Dr. Joseph Sansone for drafting the “mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act,” now filed in three states.

