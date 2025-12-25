Thanks for reading! Enjoy 25% off your annual subscription – Offer ends Jan 2.

In expert testimony submitted as part of a Dutch legal action targeting what plaintiffs describe as the architects of the Covid response, former pharmaceutical executive and regulatory specialist Sasha Latypova presents a stark assessment.

According to her testimony, the Covid-19 injections were not governed or deployed as conventional pharmaceutical products, but instead operated within legal and operational frameworks typically reserved for military medical countermeasures.

Latypova argues that the mechanisms of harm associated with the injections were neither speculative nor unforeseeable.

In her view, they were documented in regulatory guidance across multiple jurisdictions prior to mass deployment.

Her testimony points to synthetic RNA and DNA–mediated cellular dysregulation, inflammatory immune responses, and distributed injury across organ systems as known risk pathways discussed in official scientific and regulatory literature.

Source: Sense Receptor

Partial transcription of clip

"In my expert opinion, the Covid-19 injections as deployed are indistinguishable from weapons. They are deployed under international legal frameworks for military medical countermeasures, all of which bypass normal regulatory norms, practices, and laws and remove all manufacturers' liability.

"The mechanisms of harm were fully foreseeable and documented in numerous regulatory guidances all over the world. The mechanisms include synthetic RNA and DNA mediated cellular dysregulation, inflammatory immune effects and distributed injury to all organs.

"The mass deployment of known harmful countermeasures using deceptive advertisement as pharmaceutical vaccines and drugs meets elements of democide, depraved indifference and criminal negligence leading to mass death and injury. Whether it meets the definition of genocide is legal determination for the court.

"Dual-use mechanisms make weaponization of these Injections possible. For example, LNP and mRNA platforms have been recognized as dual-use technologies in biodefense literature. Dual use means that they can be used both for military and civilian purposes. Synthetic RNA can cause major damage without necessarily coding for any specific proteins.

“Vaccine platforms also recognized in biodefense literature as a mechanism to deliver this deleterious cargo into human body. As previously mentioned, absence of meaningful enforceable pharmaceutical regulations or manufacturer liability makes it completely open. Makes this platform completely open for weaponization and adulteration by design.”

Bill Gates and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla will have to appear in person in the Netherlands to testify at a hearing in a COVID-19 vaccine injury lawsuit, a Dutch court ruled late last month.

