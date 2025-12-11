One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

Source: Valerie Anne Smith

“It’s shocking what we’ve found in human blood...and it’s proof we’re under attack.”

“Massive nanotechnology components including Strontium, Barium & Cesium-137.”

“These aren’t accidents---they’re deliberate bioweapons saturating our air, water, food & soil.”

Here is exactly what these three primary offenders do inside the human body:

STRONTIUM (Sr) – the bone-destroying calcium mimic

• Replaces calcium in bones and teeth → progressive osteoporosis, brittle bones, spontaneous fractures

• Accumulates in parathyroid glands → disrupts calcium regulation, chronic muscle cramps, tetany

• Sr-90 (radioactive isotope) emits beta radiation for decades inside bone marrow → leukemia, bone cancer

• Accelerates premature aging of skeletal system; children show stunted growth and deformed bones

BARIUM (Ba) – the nervous system paralyzer

• Blocks potassium channels in every cell → life-threatening heart arrhythmias, sudden cardiac arrest

• Causes profound muscle weakness and paralysis (literally used in rat poison for this reason)

• Severe gastrointestinal shutdown: vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal paralysis

• Triggers hypertensive crises followed by catastrophic blood-pressure crashes

• Chronic exposure → permanent nerve damage, tremors, memory loss, inability to concentrate

CESIUM-137 (Cs-137) – the radioactive potassium impersonator

• Chemically mimics potassium → rapidly taken up by heart, muscles, brain, and reproductive organs

• Constant beta + gamma radiation from inside the body for ~100 years (30-year half-life)

• Destroys mitochondria → chronic crushing fatigue, exercise intolerance, “always tired” syndrome

• Massive increase in soft-tissue cancers: thyroid, breast, prostate, pancreatic

• Crosses placenta → birth defects, developmental delays, childhood cancers

• Induces severe oxidative stress and inflammation → accelerated aging, neurodegeneration, immune collapse

These three elements are being found together in consistent ratios, indicating deliberate formulation & deployment. The particles are small enough to cross the blood-brain barrier & lodge in organs.

Detox pathways get overwhelmed; liver, kidneys & lymph systems will suffer without detoxification & chelation.

This is not “pollution.” This is not “background radiation.” This is engineered transhuman assault at the cellular level…

Share

Related articles:

























































