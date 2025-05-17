One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: Sense Receptor

Dr. Joseph Sansone, a "psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism," describes for John B Wells how "anybody in the so-called Health Freedom Movement who is not saying the mRNA injections are a bioweapon is part of the problem."

Sansone, who has filed a writ of mandamus with the Florida government that calls for Gov. Ron DeSantis' office to take action to have the COVID bioweapon injections removed from availability, adds that "you can't debate whether you're going to mandate a bioweapon...because there's an embedded command in there that's okay to hit people with bioweapons."

Furthermore, Sansone notes that "Medical doctors need to stop gaslighting their patients because their patients were injured from these injections."

Partial transcription of clip

"Medical doctors need to stop gaslighting their patients. Their patients were injured from these injections. They need to tell them they were injured from these injections. And it's really not that complicated. All they got to do is say, look, I was lied to like you were lied to. Let's try to figure this out.

"But the longer this goes on where we're pretending that the people getting cancer, the people getting heart attacks, you know, strokes, what have you, they're pretending it's not going. They're not going to get treatment, they're not going to get adequate treatment.

"And that's why, I mean, we've got to get these weapons of mass destruction off for the market. They're deliberately designed to kill. This is a massive depopulation campaign. They are lowering lifespans and reducing birth rates. This is not that complicated. In the psychopathic authoritarian mindset, they probably think this is a humane way to depopulate our planet. But it is what it is.

"And if people, anybody where I'm at right now is anybody in the so-called Health Freedom Movement that is not saying this is a bioweapon is part of the problem, quite frankly, anybody who isn't recognizing that's part of the problem.

"Why am I the only guy in the country that's suing to get the shots off the market? Because they're bioweapons. There should be like a hundred cases in every state. And so this is a real problem in what's going on in this country. And I think it's because they've hit us eight way sideways. And you know, we don't know if we're coming or going. But the thing is, it's like action actually works. It's just that more people have to engage in action.

"And so I've been like non stop with it and like deliberately early on when I saw people were talking about mandates, I'm like, wait a minute, you can't debate whether you going to mandate a bioweapon. That's, that's, there's an embedded command in there that's okay to hit people with bioweapons... We need to reframe this about the fact that we are being hit with a biological and technological weapon of mass destruction. Nobody's going to talk about mandates."

Full Interview

