Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
philalethes's avatar
philalethes
2h

Open the Rabbit Hole wider. Post WWII UFO encounters began increasingly apparently. The ET or Alien Presence holds the highest level of clearance. Kennedy shared with the Russians. ET tech holds highest level of black ops; there was increasing apprehension that some ETs were not benign for actively learning to use humanoid bodies to move among us, gradually taking some top leadership positions. An invasion from within. Was it possible to find methods to detect them, or selectively kill them? Or....are they working right now to alter, eliminate, or control human biobots.... By now you will have noticed that the great herd of humankind are not too awake about much. Many groups want to herd us.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Renate Lindeman's avatar
Renate Lindeman
2h

I remember Prince talk in an interview talking about chemtrails when he was a kid. "When I was a kid I used to see these trails in the sky. All the time. And I thought that's cool. A jet just flew over. And we started to see a whole bunch fly over. And next thing you know everybody in your neighbourhood was starting to fight and argue and you didn't know why."

Watch till the end. Prince knew. He died. RIP

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dlJHPMuL7Rw

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture