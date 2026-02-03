Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
4hEdited

Gates, Podesta, the Clintons, the Bidens, Bush, ... and thousands of others are sick, evil animals. They fully deserve to be taken out of society - imprisonment for life or the noose.

But the masses have been conditioned into recoiling at such thoughts. They believe that "all people are inherently good" and that "violence is never acceptable". Yeah, right, tell that to those who would kill tens of millions of men, women, children and infants - including you and your family.

The sick, evil animals of the world take advantage of the fact that most people would NOT go after them with violence in mind. They will kill you and yours without hesitation, knowing that you will not do the same to them. They view our goodness as stupidity and weakness, and they prey on that fact.

Until 'we the people' collectively realize that we are up against pure Evil, they will continue to ravage us.

Reply
Share
7 replies
Hillary Hansen's avatar
Hillary Hansen
5h

Bill Gates is the character plankton on SpongeBob SquarePants. He’s an evil little parasite who wants to control the world.

Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture