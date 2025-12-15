One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Former Pfizer VP Michael Yeadon—who’s better credentialed than anyone on Earth to know—explains, in detail, how the Covid injections are undoubtedly bioweapons aimed at maiming, slaughtering, and sterilizing the human population.

“These jab components together told me someone got in a room, someone like me, and said, Dr. Yeadon, design injections that will injure, kill, and reduce fertility in the people you give it to. And design it so that it won’t kill everybody, it won’t injure everybody. But if we give it to enough people, over time, it will lower the fertility and their health and reduce population. And this is what I have watched happen all around me for five years....”

This clip of Yeadon, an expert in the area of allergies and respiratory therapeutics who spent more than 23 years in the pharmaceutical industry (including years as a vice president at Pfizer), is taken from testimony given as a part of a lawsuit Dutch attorney Peter Stassen has brought against “the architects of The Great Reset,” including Bill Gates, Mark Rutte, and Albert Bourla.

Partial transcription of clip

“The really important thing I need to tell you about, because this comes from the core of my training, and then decades of application of looking for potential toxic vulnerabilities in a medicine. It was in the core of my training to look out for molecules and components that were picked, up for good reasons to accomplish some medicinal aim, but might have toxic liabilities.

“When I describe to you three things about these so-called vaccines that I know as a professional from this industry that gave birth to them, must axiomatically cause injury or be known to be risks, I could pick others, but there are three that I know to be true in the heart of my being in training.

“The first one is we were told that these molecules were gene sequences that encoded something called spike protein. The spike protein, we were told, was on the outside of this virus. Now, I don’t agree with that, but this is what we were told. A cartoon like a sphere with spikes coming out of it. We were told these vaccines encoded the protein, the spike protein that sat on the outside of these viruses. And this would train your immune system to fight it off.

“Ladies and gentlemen, is a really important concept in immunology. It’s taught to every person who has a training in immunology, as I did in the first lesson. What allows your body to treat itself kind kindly, but to go to war if something untoward is discovered in your body? And the concept is self, non self or foreign? My body is healthy right now. My immune system that is surveilling all parts of my body is at peace with itself because everything it encounters is known to it to belong to Mike Yeadon—itself.

“If you inject me with a gene sequence that will make my body manufacture a foreign protein that isn’t me, that is a viral protein, my body, every cell in my body that follows that instruction will signal to my immune system that I have been attacked. And my immune system goes to war, attacks and kills every cell that complied with that instruction. And that is what has happened, ladies and gentlemen, to every cell in every tissue, in every person who has been thus injected.

“The toxicity that you would experience varies tremendously because some people would take it up efficiently, copy it efficiently, make the protein for a long time, And I’m afraid those people are mostly dead. Other people took it up poorly, transcribed it poorly, and only briefly, and those people are alive, and then there’s every continuity in between.

“But that point that, if you inject an instruction that makes your body make a foreign protein that is not self, your immune system will attack it. Ladies and gentlemen, you know this. This is the principle of tissue matching in organ transplantation. This is the principle behind failed tissue transplant, organ rejection. This, ladies and gentlemen, is the basis behind autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and many others, and neurological diseases where you, your body destroys itself.

“That is the first principle that was designed into every company’s molecule. Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson AstraZeneca. So I knew by the middle of 2020 these were designed to cause injury. How much I didn’t know, I still don’t completely know. But this expert is telling you that they were designed to cause injury.

“The second really important point to tell you about is what was encoded in these gene based vaccines. Alleged, vaccines is spike protein. I didn’t know what spike protein was, it was new to me. But it’s the spikes on the outside of this alleged virus that I don’t think is real. I could find proteins like it. And I found all of them were known to be toxins like neurotoxins, cardiotoxins and things that would prompt blood coagulation.

“So again, the question, why would you encode in your helpful medicinal product something that when expressed in your body would harm you? That’s the second thing. There is a third one, which is when I discovered it, late in 2020 or early 2021, I have to say, I cried.

“Two of the products made by Pfizer Moderna were formulated. Every medicine is formulated. You’ll be familiar with a tablet, might be film coated or dry. It might be a capsule of various sizes. It could be a liquid for injection, an inhaler. All of these. You have the active principle, but it’s surrounded and protected with something that helps it do its work, hopefully beneficial work. Two of these products will were wrapped in something called lipid nanoparticles or LNPs.

“Lipid is fat. Nano means tiny particle, means little blobs. So they were wrapped in lipid nanoparticles. And I looked them up and I thought that’s quite interesting. They had been used before in certain oncology drugs. But here was the thing. As a toxicologist, when I started researching, I thought these things are known to be toxic. And the further I explored here is the shocking thing. Lipid nanoparticles, every one of them tested is known to promote the uptake of their payload, whatever they were protecting, into the organs inside your abdomen, what’s called the visceral organs and most prominently, liver and your ovaries.

“So, ladies and gentlemen, the person who picks lipid nanoparticles to formulate these materials knew professionally that when it was injected into women and girls, this material would travel around their body and concentrate in their reproductive organs. And then it would do those two things I just described. It would be expressed and your body would recognize it as foreign, and kill those cells.

“It would, when expressed, cause toxicity directly to those cells. And I ask you, ladies and gentlemen, what possible motivation could you have for doing that when you could have picked half a dozen other means of protecting the drug? And I have to say, at that point, I knew deeply in my heart that the first two observations I made weren’t just like mistakes or things, they would ride the risks.

“These three things together told me someone got in a room, someone like me, and said, Dr. Yeadon, design injections that will injure, kill, and reduce fertility in the people you give it to. And design it so that it won’t kill everybody, it won’t injure everybody. But if we give it to enough people, over time, it will lower the fertility and their health and reduce population. And this is what I have watched happen all around me for five years, since that moment.”

Full Video:

