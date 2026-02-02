One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

In this clip, retired pharmaceutical R&D executive Sasha Latypova describes how synthetic DNA and RNA used in mRNA products are manufactured.

Drawing on her experience in pharmaceutical research and development, Latypova outlines a process she characterizes as almost entirely chemical synthesis, involving what she calls horrifying combinations of toxic, corrosive, and explosive chemicals.

She explains that after chemical synthesis, the material is introduced into E. coli bacteria for amplification, which she identifies as the primary biological step in the process.

According to Latypova, antibiotics, endotoxins, ethanol, and other in-process substances are used during manufacturing, and she states that residues from raw materials and processing steps eventually end up in the final injectable product.

Source: Sense Receptor

This clip of retired pharma R&D executive Sasha Latypova is taken from a Flashlights Podcast interview posted to Rumble on January 29, 2026.

Partial transcription of clip

"Now these, these monstrosities that they make are almost entirely synthesis of chemicals and cocktails of chemicals. And I actually even published the ingredients that go into, into synthesizing something like synthetic DNA and RNA. And it's horrifying. It contains explosives, corrosives, chemicals, hugely toxic chemicals.

"A lot of it is produced by, by what, what was formerly plans to make film like Fujifilm and Kodak, because they're chemicals. So it's horrifying. Like if you look at the list of the ingredients, it has nothing to do with life and it's incompatible with life. Yet they're claiming they're making this synthetic molecular building blocks of life out of this chemical sludge.

"They do have some biological processes involved, such as the, at the beginning. So when they, they synthesize oligonucleotides first using very, very toxic, corrosive, explosive, dangerous chemicals, then these oligonucleotides get thrown into, into vat of E. Coli cells. And that's the only biological process that's involved here. So the chemical sludge gets thrown into literal shit, E. Coli, into vat, and, and it picks it up and it grows and makes more of it and then that. So they call it, oh, we've grown DNA now.

"It also includes, they, they code genes for antibiotic resistance into this. And so now we have the, and so to, to then to kill E. Coli they use antibiotics. So that's why they have genes for antibiotic resistance. So that this chemical substance survives the you know, the killing of the E. Coli cells with antibiotics.

"And of course everything that's, you know, that goes into the manufacture of this, all the in-process chemicals and all the raw materials eventually end up in the final product. So in, in some trace amounts or larger amounts or contaminants or whatever.

“So E. Coli is there, endotoxins are there. Antibiotics are there, antibiotic resistance genes are there. Ethanol— Oh yeah, they use ethanol. So ethanol is there. So you get injected with ethanol. So all of this ends up in the final product. And they call it biologic. They call it like nature made it. It’s the most ridiculous thing on earth that I’ve ever heard.”

Full Video

