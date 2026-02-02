Exposing The Darkness

User's avatar
Factscinator's avatar
Factscinator
5h

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨

Officials confirm the injections known as mRNA jabs are merely a toxic brew crafted from explosive solvents, corrosive reagents, bacterial amplification vats, antibiotic residues, endotoxins, and Whatever Was Left In The Pipe 🧪

Manufactured with the same chemical romance once reserved for photographic film and industrial waste processing, the product is proudly described as “biologic” despite being born in steel tanks and ethanol fog 🍸

Insiders praise the jab’s ability to induce chronic inflammation, cardiac improv, and neurological roulette, calling it a bold step toward lifelong dependency on Big Harma solutions for problems it conveniently creates 😌

Doctors reassure the public that safety monitoring remains robust, flexible, and entirely theoretical 🛡️

If you become unalived or disabled that just means it’s working exactly as intended 💉💦💀

3 replies
Alec McQueen's avatar
Alec McQueen
4h

Anybody still taking these poisons needs to give their head a wobble.

1 reply
9 more comments...

