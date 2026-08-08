BREAKING: Biontech Must Provide Data Relating to Covid Vaccine Injuries, a German Court Rules
"BioNTech Must Comply"
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BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin and Chief Medical Officer Özlem Türeci. Source: BioNTech Founders To Leave Famed mRNA Biotech for New Venture, BioSpace, 10 March 2026
By Rhoda Wilson August 6, 2026
On Tuesday, the lead lawyer for a court case brought by covid vaccine victims against BioNTech published a decision by a German court that reinforced the pharmaceutical company had to produce data concerning vaccine harms.
BioNTech was appealing an earlier court decision which ruled it must produce the injury data. The company lost its appeal.
Tobias Ulbrich, a partner at the Hamburg-based law firm Rogert & Ulbrich, is the lead counsel for multiple plaintiffs suing BioNTech and Pfizer over alleged side effects from the Comirnaty covid vaccine.
Ulbrich’s legal strategy focuses on challenging the regulatory assessment that the vaccine has a positive risk-benefit profile and securing internal manufacturer data to prove disproportionate harm.
In a significant procedural development in March 2026, the Regional Court of Aurich ordered BioNTech to hand over 32 categories of internal safety, toxicity, and manufacturing records, affirming that injured plaintiffs have the right to access the manufacturer’s own data under German pharmaceutical law.
This ruling was reinforced earlier this week when the Oberlandesgericht Oldenburg dismissed BioNTech’s appeal. On Tuesday, Ulbrich tweeted: “The Higher Regional Court of Oldenburg dismisses the appeal by BioNTech Manufacturing GmbH as inadmissible. This renders the partial judgment of the Regional Court of Aurich final and binding.” (German to English translation using Twitter, now X, auto-translate.)
Investigative journalist and commentator Zara Riffler retweeted Ulbrich’s tweet with the following comment (German to English translation via Twitter, now X, auto-translate).
BioNTech Must Comply
By Zara Riffler, 4 August 2026
BioNTech Manufacturing GmbH must comply with the final partial judgment of the Aurich Regional Court and provide the plaintiff with the disclosure ordered therein.
The Aurich Regional Court has ordered BioNTech to provide the plaintiff with disclosure regarding the effects and side effects of batches FE6975 and 1D020A known to the defendant from 21 December 2020, up to the last oral hearing, as well as further findings on the assessment of the tolerability of harmful effects of Comirnaty, insofar as they relate to the complaints presented by the plaintiff (including autoimmune disease, circulatory disorders, vascular occlusions, cardiac arrhythmias, hyperinflammation syndrome, menstrual disorders, nervous system dysfunctions, tinnitus, POTS, PEM, ME/CFS).
Specifically, disclosure is demanded, among other things, regarding:
• The toxicity and immunological effects of the lipid nanoparticles ALC-0159 and ALC-0315, as well as their purity levels.
• Suppliers and manufacturing technology of the disputed batch.
• Properties of the spike protein (Furin cleavage site, P2-Lock, possible HIV sequence clusters, neuropilin cleavage site, membrane anchor).
• Pharmacovigilance data on matching harms.
• Genotoxicity, possible plasmid DNA/SV40 promoter aspects.
• Effects on fertility, interim reports on miscarriages / stillbirths.
• OncomiRs, gender-specific risks.
• Employee or special batches and further technical / pharmacological points.
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It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure WORTHLESS poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
This horrifying Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
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BURN BACK BETTER!
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AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.
Sure thing...the data they get will be 80% redacted.