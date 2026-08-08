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BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin and Chief Medical Officer Özlem Türeci. Source: BioNTech Founders To Leave Famed mRNA Biotech for New Venture, BioSpace, 10 March 2026

By Rhoda Wilson August 6, 2026

On Tuesday, the lead lawyer for a court case brought by covid vaccine victims against BioNTech published a decision by a German court that reinforced the pharmaceutical company had to produce data concerning vaccine harms.

BioNTech was appealing an earlier court decision which ruled it must produce the injury data. The company lost its appeal.

Tobias Ulbrich, a partner at the Hamburg-based law firm Rogert & Ulbrich, is the lead counsel for multiple plaintiffs suing BioNTech and Pfizer over alleged side effects from the Comirnaty covid vaccine.

Ulbrich’s legal strategy focuses on challenging the regulatory assessment that the vaccine has a positive risk-benefit profile and securing internal manufacturer data to prove disproportionate harm.

In a significant procedural development in March 2026, the Regional Court of Aurich ordered BioNTech to hand over 32 categories of internal safety, toxicity, and manufacturing records, affirming that injured plaintiffs have the right to access the manufacturer’s own data under German pharmaceutical law.

This ruling was reinforced earlier this week when the Oberlandesgericht Oldenburg dismissed BioNTech’s appeal. On Tuesday, Ulbrich tweeted: “The Higher Regional Court of Oldenburg dismisses the appeal by BioNTech Manufacturing GmbH as inadmissible. This renders the partial judgment of the Regional Court of Aurich final and binding.” (German to English translation using Twitter, now X, auto-translate.)

Investigative journalist and commentator Zara Riffler retweeted Ulbrich’s tweet with the following comment (German to English translation via Twitter, now X, auto-translate).

By Zara Riffler, 4 August 2026

BioNTech Manufacturing GmbH must comply with the final partial judgment of the Aurich Regional Court and provide the plaintiff with the disclosure ordered therein.

The Aurich Regional Court has ordered BioNTech to provide the plaintiff with disclosure regarding the effects and side effects of batches FE6975 and 1D020A known to the defendant from 21 December 2020, up to the last oral hearing, as well as further findings on the assessment of the tolerability of harmful effects of Comirnaty, insofar as they relate to the complaints presented by the plaintiff (including autoimmune disease, circulatory disorders, vascular occlusions, cardiac arrhythmias, hyperinflammation syndrome, menstrual disorders, nervous system dysfunctions, tinnitus, POTS, PEM, ME/CFS).

Specifically, disclosure is demanded, among other things, regarding:

• The toxicity and immunological effects of the lipid nanoparticles ALC-0159 and ALC-0315, as well as their purity levels.

• Suppliers and manufacturing technology of the disputed batch.

• Properties of the spike protein (Furin cleavage site, P2-Lock, possible HIV sequence clusters, neuropilin cleavage site, membrane anchor).

• Pharmacovigilance data on matching harms.

• Genotoxicity, possible plasmid DNA/SV40 promoter aspects.

• Effects on fertility, interim reports on miscarriages / stillbirths.

• OncomiRs, gender-specific risks.

• Employee or special batches and further technical / pharmacological points.

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