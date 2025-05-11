Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian's avatar
Brian
3h

Faucci gets pardoned. Pfizer gets off. Trump still brags of the fast tracking vaccines. Nothing on Epstein. Nothing on JFK assanation. Trying to absorb Greenland, Mexico and Canada. Just planks to a one world government. Trump wants a digital currency. His brand of Nationalism is another form of Globalism in drag.

No justice for the vaxxed. How long can or will they cover for their big pharma business interest ? It's up to Japan and India to shine the sanitizing light on COVID tyranny. They are the only ones even trying.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
4Freedom's avatar
4Freedom
3h

Of course Trump sides with Pfizer. He is guilty of pushing the development of the jab. Remember “Warp Speed?” He doesn’t want his part in the whole murderous scheme exposed further. I thought he’d have the courage to come clean about his role, but it is obvious now that he never will.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
45 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture