Pfizer Whistleblower Brook Jackson explains how Trump's DOJ has dismissed her lawsuit against Pfizer concerning its fraudulent COVID-jab "clinical trial."

Trump's DOJ said her case "lacks merit" and "does not align with public health policy." "The Biden administration had access to the same data that Trump does," Jackson says.

"The two administrations have held the same position. Nothing has changed."

This clip of Jackson is from a recent interview with The Last American Vagabond.

Full Interview: Meet The New Boss, Same As The Old Boss

“Joining me today is Brook Jackson, here to give us an update on her current lawsuit against the US Government regarding the Pfizer vaccine trial and the fraud she exposed within.

Since the very first video interview Brook gave on this subject, which was with TLAV back in 2021, it has only become more clear that not only are the COVID-19 injections dangerous, but that many involved were aware of these risks. Since the moment Brook called attention to the fraud that she witnessed in the Pfizer/Ventavia vaccine trial, two things have happened; she has dedicated herself to seeking the truth, and fighting to make sure you see it as well (and lost much because of it); and the US government and Pfizer have circled the wagons, refusing to back down.

In 2025, when the new US administration came into play, the hope was that something would shift. Unfortunately, a new response from the current administration regarding Brooks Lawsuit demonstrated very clearly that, sadly, nothing has changed.

As Brook recently wrote: "Trump sides with Pfizer."

