'Trump Sides With Pfizer': Trump's DOJ Has Dismissed Lawsuit Against Pfizer Concerning Its Fraudulent COVID Jab "Clinical Trial"— Brook Jackson
Pfizer Whistleblower Brook Jackson explains how Trump's DOJ has dismissed her lawsuit against Pfizer concerning its fraudulent COVID-jab "clinical trial."
Trump's DOJ said her case "lacks merit" and "does not align with public health policy." "The Biden administration had access to the same data that Trump does," Jackson says.
"The two administrations have held the same position. Nothing has changed."
This clip of Jackson is from a recent interview with The Last American Vagabond.
Full Interview: Meet The New Boss, Same As The Old Boss
“Joining me today is Brook Jackson, here to give us an update on her current lawsuit against the US Government regarding the Pfizer vaccine trial and the fraud she exposed within.
Since the very first video interview Brook gave on this subject, which was with TLAV back in 2021, it has only become more clear that not only are the COVID-19 injections dangerous, but that many involved were aware of these risks. Since the moment Brook called attention to the fraud that she witnessed in the Pfizer/Ventavia vaccine trial, two things have happened; she has dedicated herself to seeking the truth, and fighting to make sure you see it as well (and lost much because of it); and the US government and Pfizer have circled the wagons, refusing to back down.
In 2025, when the new US administration came into play, the hope was that something would shift. Unfortunately, a new response from the current administration regarding Brooks Lawsuit demonstrated very clearly that, sadly, nothing has changed.
As Brook recently wrote: "Trump sides with Pfizer."
Faucci gets pardoned. Pfizer gets off. Trump still brags of the fast tracking vaccines. Nothing on Epstein. Nothing on JFK assanation. Trying to absorb Greenland, Mexico and Canada. Just planks to a one world government. Trump wants a digital currency. His brand of Nationalism is another form of Globalism in drag.
No justice for the vaxxed. How long can or will they cover for their big pharma business interest ? It's up to Japan and India to shine the sanitizing light on COVID tyranny. They are the only ones even trying.
Of course Trump sides with Pfizer. He is guilty of pushing the development of the jab. Remember “Warp Speed?” He doesn’t want his part in the whole murderous scheme exposed further. I thought he’d have the courage to come clean about his role, but it is obvious now that he never will.