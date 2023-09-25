Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Edwin's avatar
Edwin
Sep 25, 2023

This is outrageous, and par for the course.

Here we are, how many months (years) after the vaccine was marketed, and we still don't know what was in it! How many billions of injections later?

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Brad Thomas's avatar
Brad Thomas
Sep 25, 2023

This entire thing is a FRAUD!

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