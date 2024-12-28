One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman December 28, 2024

A bombshell study has concluded that autopsy data proves Covid mRNA “vaccines” have killed millions of people.

The study was conducted by a group of renowned doctors, scientists, and researchers, including:

Peter A. McCullough

Nicolas Hulscher

Paul E. Alexander

Richard Amerling

Heather Gessling

Roger Hodkinson

William Makis

Harvey A. Risch

Mark Trozzi

The results of their peer-reviewed study were published in the journal Science, Public Health Policy and the Law.

The autopsy data reveals that Covid mRNA “vaccines” have caused a huge surge in deaths.

In the “Conclusions” section of the study’s paper, the researchers write:

“The consistency seen among cases in this review with known COVID-19 vaccine mechanisms of injury and death, coupled with autopsy confirmation by physician adjudication, suggests there is a high likelihood of a causal link between COVID-19 vaccines and death.

“Further urgent investigation is required for the purpose of clarifying our findings.”

During their study, the researchers analyzed medical databases for autopsy reports relating to Covid vaccination.

The study utilized 44 papers that contained 325 autopsy cases.

In the “Methods” section, the researchers write:

“We searched PubMed and ScienceDirect for all published autopsy and organ-restricted autopsy reports relating to COVID-19 vaccination up until May 18th, 2023.

“All autopsy and organ-restricted autopsy studies that included COVID-19 vaccination as an antecedent exposure were included.

“Because the state of knowledge has advanced since the time of the original publications, three physicians independently reviewed each case and adjudicated whether or not COVID-19 vaccination was the direct cause or contributed significantly to death.”

In the paper, the researchers noted that, as of May 31, 2023, about 69 percent of the world’s population had received at least one Covid injection.

In the “Introduction” section, they write:

“Some of the utilized COVID-19 vaccine platforms include inactivated virus (Sinovac – CoronaVac), protein subunit (Novavax – NVX-CoV2373), viral vector (AstraZeneca – ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, Johnson & Johnson – Ad26.COV2.S), and messenger RNA (Pfizer-BioNTech – BNT162b2, Moderna – mRNA-1273).

“All utilize mechanisms that can cause serious adverse events; most involve the uncontrolled synthesis of the Spike glycoprotein as the basis of the immunological response.”

The researchers explain how the spike protein from the “vaccines” causes a long list of deleterious physiological effects.

They note in the “Introduction” section:

“Circulating Spike protein is the likely deleterious mechanism through which COVID-19 vaccines produce adverse effects.

“Spike protein and/or subunits/peptide fragments can trigger ACE2 receptor degradation and destabilization of the renin-angiotensin system (RAS), resulting in severe thrombosis.

“Spike protein activates platelets, causes endothelial damage, and directly promotes thrombosis.

“Moreover, immune system cells that uptake lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) from COVID-19 vaccines can then systemically distribute Spike protein and microRNAs via exosomes, which may cause severe inflammatory consequences.

“Further, long-term cancer control may be jeopardized in those injected with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines because of interferon regulatory factor (IRF) and tumor suppressor gene dysregulation.

“Moreover, a possible causal link between COVID-19 vaccines and various diseases has been found, including neurological disorders, myocarditis, blood platelet deficiencies, liver disease, weakened immune adaptability, and cancer development.

“Neurotoxic effects of Spike protein may cause or contribute to the post-COVID syndrome, including headache, tinnitus, autonomic dysfunction, and small fiber neuropathy.”

McCullough Foundation Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, one of the lead researchers behind the study, is now calling for the “vaccines” to be banned.

Hulscher argues that the “study proves that COVID-19 injections cause death and fulfill the FDA’s definition of a Class I Recall.”

During a new interview, Hulscher raised the alarm about his study’s findings.

He also noted that countless other studies have also confirmed that the “vaccines” have been linked to global surges in deaths.

WATCH:

