Wearing Face Masks as a Potential Source for Inhalation and Oral Uptake of TOXINS - Science Direct
""Most studies (63%) showed alarming results with high micro- and nanoplastics (MPs and NPs) release..."
"Most studies (63%) showed alarming results with high micro- and nanoplastics (MPs and NPs) release and exceedances could also be evidenced for volatile organic compounds (VOCs), xylene, acrolein, per-/polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), phthalates (including di(2-ethylhexyl)-phthalate, DEHP) and for Pb, Cd, Co, Cu, Sb and TiO2."
Wearing face masks as a potential source for inhalation and oral uptake of inanimate toxins – A scoping review
Abstract
"How Mask Wearing, Hand Washing, “Social Separation” and Lockdowns Are Age-Old Occult Rituals Being Used to Initiate People Into a New Global Order"
During the covid mitigation insanity, I would be denied needed medical care at the VA if I was not wearing a mask. In what universe is that even humane?
No accommodations were made for veterans who have PTSD, traumatic brain injury, anxiety, depression, military sexual trauma.
I have pulmonary problems and when I was forced to wear a mask, I felt like I was suffocating. My breathing would become more shallow and the inside of the mask would become wet.