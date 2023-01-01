It's a CULT
And since they did not see fit to acknowledge God, God gave them up to a debased mind to do what ought not to be done. - Romans 1:28-32
This scripture says it all to me! No one can control their urges at all anymore. That is why what is right is now wrong and what is wrong is now right. People are just giving in to anything they want. The flesh is controlling their minds. They have no conscience. They deny God and his perfect laws. He knows us better than we know ourselves so he left his word the Bible as a loving guide but Satan blinds the minds of unbelievers. There are now more of them than us. Sexual perversion runs rampant. That is what all this is about!! Sadness fills my heart to watch the innocent children being led to slaughter by perverted adults! I can only imagine how God must feel. I pray he acts quickly and brings justice to this deplorable world we are now living in. We are truly living in the last days.
Romans 1 is exactly the right explanation for all of it...