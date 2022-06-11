Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. - Ephesians 6:11

Understanding The Book of Revelation is paramount if you want to understand the wiles of the enemy. If you want to understand what Satan is doing you have to understand the Word of God - Brenda Weltner

The role of the New World Order in the end times

How does the New World Order fit into the end times and the reign of the Beast/Antichrist?

What is the relationship between the Antichrist and the New World Order

Will the New World Order be a part of the Beast Kingdom?

The diabolical deception that will lead multitudes of people to accept the Antichrist as a saviour of Humanity

Satan 'tips his hand' in this video, giving us his perspective of his 'seed', the Antichrist.

The Book of Revelation and “I, Pet GoT II” do have something in common: telling the story using symbols and imagery

If you can understand the symbols that Satan is using in “I, Pet Goat II'“ you can understand the story

Brenda Weltner. Biography

A Kingdom of Priests

The Timelines of Revelation (with graphs) (PDF)

Share

Related Articles:

Last Night I Was a Guest on Fakeologist.com Podcast

The Corona End Game

The Corona End Game. Addendum

The World Is A Stage

The Occult is The Spiritual Foundation of The United Nations. The Stage Is Set For The Coming One World Government Under One World Leader.

A Sinister Force Behind Historical Conflicts, Global Agendas, Revolutions and World Wars. Is the same sinister force currently working behind The Corona Operation?