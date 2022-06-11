The New World Order in the Last Days - Brenda Weltner
Is the Biblical End-times prophecy unfolding right before our eyes?
Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. - Ephesians 6:11
Understanding The Book of Revelation is paramount if you want to understand the wiles of the enemy. If you want to understand what Satan is doing you have to understand the Word of God - Brenda Weltner
The NWO in the Last Days
The role of the New World Order in the end times
How does the New World Order fit into the end times and the reign of the Beast/Antichrist?
What is the relationship between the Antichrist and the New World Order
Will the New World Order be a part of the Beast Kingdom?
The diabolical deception that will lead multitudes of people to accept the Antichrist as a saviour of Humanity
"I, Pet Goat II" Decode
Satan 'tips his hand' in this video, giving us his perspective of his 'seed', the Antichrist.
The Book of Revelation and “I, Pet GoT II” do have something in common: telling the story using symbols and imagery
If you can understand the symbols that Satan is using in “I, Pet Goat II'“ you can understand the story
I, pet goat II
The Queen's Jubilee: DNA, Tree of Life Symbolism
The Timelines of Revelation (with graphs) (PDF)
spoiler: second half horrific as first, antichrist all the worse.
Interesting videos, hadn't seen any of them before, there's just too much information out there to be able to digest it all. Will be linking this tomorrow @https://nothingnewunderthesun2016.com/
Thanks for sharing!!