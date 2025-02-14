One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Willow Tohi February 14, 2025

The FDA is facing a major scandal for allegedly concealing crucial documents related to the emergency use authorization of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, leading to a court-ordered disclosure.

Attorney Aaron Siri, representing the Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency, filed a lawsuit in September 2021 under the Freedom of Information Act to access FDA documentation. Despite a court order, the FDA continued to withhold over one million pages of documents.

The FDA's slow release schedule and deliberate concealment of critical data have raised serious questions about the vaccine's safety and efficacy, leading to public mistrust in the regulatory process.

Federal Judge Mark Pittman ordered the FDA to fully disclose the remaining documents by June 2025, emphasizing the public's right to scrutinize the data. This decision is seen as a significant victory for transparency advocates.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has also sued Pfizer for misleading claims about the vaccine's efficacy and its attempts to censor public discourse, further highlighting the need for transparency and accountability in public health decisions.

In a stunning turn of events, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been caught red-handed in a brazen attempt to mislead the judiciary and the American public. The latest court order, issued on December 6, 2024, by a federal judge, has exposed the FDA's systematic concealment of critical documents related to the emergency use authorization (EUA) of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. This revelation has sent shockwaves through the public health community and reignited the debate over transparency and accountability in governmental agencies.

A legal battle for transparency

The legal saga began in September 2021 when attorney Aaron Siri, representing the Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency (PHMPT), filed a lawsuit under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). The plaintiffs sought access to the extensive documentation the FDA used to approve Pfizer's vaccine. Initially, the FDA proposed a staggeringly slow release schedule, offering only 500 pages per month—a pace that would have taken 75 years to disclose the entire trove of 450,000 pages!

However, in January 2022, District Judge Mark Pittman of Texas intervened, ordering the FDA to expedite the release to 55,000 pages per month, with the goal of completing the disclosure by August 2022. Despite this court order, the FDA continued to withhold crucial documents, estimated to be over one million pages, directly tied to the EUA of Pfizer's vaccine.

The FDA's deceptive tactics

As the documents began to trickle out, researchers and public health experts noticed significant gaps in the data, raising suspicions about the FDA's intentions. It became increasingly clear that the FDA had been deliberately concealing records that could have provided a comprehensive understanding of the vaccine's safety and efficacy. This deliberate omission not only misled the judiciary but also eroded public trust in the regulatory process.

Aaron Siri, Managing Partner of Siri & Glimstad LLP, expressed his outrage in a recent interview: "The FDA has been hiding a million pages from the Court, the plaintiff and the public. Only those concerned about the truth seek to conceal evidence. The FDA here is clearly concerned about the truth and lacks confidence in the review that it conducted to license Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine because it is doing everything possible to prevent independent scientists from conducting an independent review."

A call for accountability

Judge Pittman's latest order, mandating the full disclosure of the remaining documents by June 2025, is a significant victory for transparency advocates. In his ruling, Judge Pittman invoked the timeless wisdom of American revolutionary Patrick Henry: "The liberties of a people never were, nor ever will be, secure, when the transactions of their rulers may be concealed from them." The judge's decision underscores the public's right to scrutinize the data that underpins one of the most significant public health interventions in history.

However, Siri remains cautious about the FDA's compliance. "The FDA has spent far too long thinking it can do whatever it wants without accountability. I think they’re hoping that we will just go away. What the FDA doesn’t know is that we’re never going away. We won’t stop fighting for freedom and rights, ever," he stated defiantly.

A wider context of misrepresentation

The FDA's deception is part of a broader pattern of misinformation and lack of transparency surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has also taken legal action against Pfizer, Inc., for its misleading claims about the vaccine's efficacy and its attempts to censor public discourse. According to the lawsuit, Pfizer made unsupported claims that its vaccine had a 95% efficacy rate, a statistic that is misleading and "unduly influences" consumer choice.

Paxton's lawsuit further alleges that Pfizer engaged in a campaign to intimidate the public and silence critics, labeling them as "criminals" and accusing them of spreading "misinformation." This strategy, Paxton argues, was a desperate attempt to protect the company's financial interests as the vaccine's effectiveness came into question.

"We are pursuing justice for the people of Texas, many of whom were coerced by tyrannical vaccine mandates to take a defective product sold by lies," said Attorney General Paxton. "The facts are clear. Pfizer did not tell the truth about their COVID-19 vaccines. Whereas the Biden Administration weaponized the pandemic to force illegal public health decrees on the public and enrich pharmaceutical companies, I will use every tool I have to protect our citizens who were misled and harmed by Pfizer’s actions."

Conclusion

The FDA's attempt to hide critical documents and Pfizer's misleading claims about the vaccine's efficacy are clear violations of the public's right to informed consent. These actions have not only eroded trust in public health institutions but have also highlighted the need for greater transparency and accountability. As the additional documents are set to be released by June 2025, the public and independent researchers will have the opportunity to conduct a thorough and unbiased review of the data. The fight for truth and transparency continues, and the American people deserve nothing less.

Sources include:

Brownstone.org

BeckersHospitalReview.com

TexasAttorneyGeneral.gov

Share

Related articles: