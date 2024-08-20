One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Hunter Fielding August 19, 2024

Tucker Carlson has declared that Covid mRNA vaccines are “poison” and “toxic.”

During a new episode of his show, Carlson warns that the injections “clearly [don’t] work.”

He also revealed that he “personally” knows people whose lives were “destroyed” by the jabs.

Carlson described his decision to not get vaccinated as one of his “greatest achievements.”

“I think the vaccine is poison,” Carlson said before adding that he personally knows a couple who have had their lives destroyed by COVID shots.

“Whatever you think of how toxic it is, it clearly doesn’t work,” Carlson concluded.

“I do know a few people who developed heart conditions,” added Carlson’s guest, comedian Dave Smith.

“What we can say with 100% certainty is that the thing was sold on lies.”

WATCH:

Nearly four years after the debut of the so-called “vaccines,” it’s clear that people pushing the shots are not on the right side of history.

If people took six shots for polio and got polio three times, they would be asking some serious questions.

Source: newsaddicts.com

