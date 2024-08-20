Tucker Carlson: Covid mRNA Vaccines Are ‘Poison’
Leading independent news reporter Tucker Carlson has warned that Covid mRNA shots are "poison."
Hunter Fielding August 19, 2024
Tucker Carlson has declared that Covid mRNA vaccines are “poison” and “toxic.”
During a new episode of his show, Carlson warns that the injections “clearly [don’t] work.”
He also revealed that he “personally” knows people whose lives were “destroyed” by the jabs.
Carlson described his decision to not get vaccinated as one of his “greatest achievements.”
“I think the vaccine is poison,” Carlson said before adding that he personally knows a couple who have had their lives destroyed by COVID shots.
“Whatever you think of how toxic it is, it clearly doesn’t work,” Carlson concluded.
“I do know a few people who developed heart conditions,” added Carlson’s guest, comedian Dave Smith.
“What we can say with 100% certainty is that the thing was sold on lies.”
WATCH:
Nearly four years after the debut of the so-called “vaccines,” it’s clear that people pushing the shots are not on the right side of history.
If people took six shots for polio and got polio three times, they would be asking some serious questions.
Source: newsaddicts.com
I am glad he didn’t take the “jab”. I am also relieved beyond words that I had read enough and listened to enough experts that me and my immediate family did not comply with the big push of 2020 and 2021. We just said no to drugs! Thankfully, none of us had to deal with choosing between being shot full of toxins and putting food on our table. I remember reports that came out said that Fox News was mandating the shots for their employees. Luckily, he was able to evade that.
The number of athletes that have died in the last two years is the equivalent of the number that have died in the last 38 years. And that is just the tip of the iceberg. Over 20 million deaths are attributed to the so called vaccines. We do know how many adverse reactions have occurred from the so called vaccines bc nobody in authority wants to look at this. At this point all vaccines are under scrutiny by independent scientists. A study just came back that a county in California has a decline in autism due to a decline in childhood vaccination. The rate of autism in the Amish is practically zero due to the fact that they do not vaccinate their children. The rate in the general population is 1 in 32 up from 1 in thousands in the last 100 years. Childhood vaccination is the cause of most childhood illnesses. So not only are the Covid shots poison. They are all harmful.