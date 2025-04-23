Exposing The Darkness

HorizonD7
1h

I have a DVD copy of the 1988 film "They Live". I used to think of it as a low-budget but interesting sci-fi story. When I watch it now, I find it strangely predictive of what our situation is now. The scenes where the population mindlessly stare at TV screens, the repetitive propaganda slogans, the FBI raids, etc.

Everyone should watch this and think about where we are now.

Karen Koshgarian
1h

Are you saying these are the lizards of which David Icke speaks?

2 replies
9 more comments...

