Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
They Live Is Not Science Fiction. It's a Documentary - John Carpenter
Related articles:
Truth Is Stranger Than Fiction: The US Department of State Requesting Documents Pertaining to the Buried NEPHILIM
·
A Sinister Force Behind Historical Conflicts, Global Agendas, Revolutions and World Wars
·
The Occult is The Spiritual Foundation of The United Nations. The Stage Is Set For The Coming One World Government Under One World Leader.
·
I have a DVD copy of the 1988 film "They Live". I used to think of it as a low-budget but interesting sci-fi story. When I watch it now, I find it strangely predictive of what our situation is now. The scenes where the population mindlessly stare at TV screens, the repetitive propaganda slogans, the FBI raids, etc.
Everyone should watch this and think about where we are now.
Are you saying these are the lizards of which David Icke speaks?