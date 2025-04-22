One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

First, Klaus Schwab wanted us to eat bugs.

Now his replacement, Børge Brende, wants us to cut back on drinking water.

Not soda. Not alcohol. Water.

You seriously can’t make this stuff up.

No meat.

No gas.

No privacy.

Now? No water.

What’s next — stop breathing?

You’ll own nothing, drink nothing, and be happy.

Share

Related articles: