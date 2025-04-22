From “Eat the Bugs” to “Stop Drinking Water”: Klaus 2.0 Is Here
You’ll own nothing, eat bugs, and drink... less water
First, Klaus Schwab wanted us to eat bugs.
Now his replacement, Børge Brende, wants us to cut back on drinking water.
Not soda. Not alcohol. Water.
You seriously can’t make this stuff up.
No meat.
No gas.
No privacy.
Now? No water.
What’s next — stop breathing?
You’ll own nothing, drink nothing, and be happy.
Wow, this guy even looks the part with his demonic eyes and his toupee.
Let us not forget the Nestle diabolical debacle way back when it pushed its infant formula which resulted in the deaths of thousands of babies. Unconscionable. https://voxdev.org/topic/health/deadly-toll-marketing-infant-formula-low-and-middle-income-countries
Saw this the other day:
What the psychopaths running this planet hate in you (love)
Is missing in them