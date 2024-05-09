One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By The Midwesterner Staff May 6, 2024

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration has declared an “extraordinary animal health emergency” and imposed “the most comprehensive measures in the country” to combat highly pathogenic avian influenza.

“Producers must immediately implement robust biosecurity practices and create emergency preparedness plans and this order starts to address these on-farm risks,” Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Tim Boring said statement last week.

“Implementing these measures must be the highest priority for every farm and agriculture worker,” he said. “Working together, we can combat HPAI and reduce the long-term impacts on our dynamic food and agriculture industry.”

The “Determination of Extraordinary Emergency, HPAI Risk Reduction Response Order” signed by Boring on Wednesday imposes a series of biosecurity practices on all Michigan dairy farms and commercial poultry operations.

Those measures include a biosecurity manager for every farm, a secure perimeter around poultry, cleaning and disinfection for people and vehicles, a log of all people and vehicles that enter farms, isolation of lactating cows until 30 days after the last HPAI case, and isolation of poultry “until such a time there are no new cases of HPAI in domestic poultry in the State of Michigan for at least 30 consecutive days.”

“This is an active and ongoing threat to both dairy and poultry operations across the state,” Boring told Bridge Michigan.

Full Article

The WHO is now trying to blame cows for the spread of H5N1 'bird flu', which could supposedly develop the ability to infect humans, with an "extraordinarily high" mortality rate.

Will the WHO now start calling for cows to be culled in the name of "public health", leaving people no option but to eat insects and lab-grown "meat"? And is it just a "coincidence" that this should occur just weeks before the WHO Pandemic Agreement is set to be voted on?

You decide.

Source

Canadian Grants In Recent Years To Develop Mass Euthanasia Systems For Animals

No one has valid scientific evidence to show that "avian influenza virus" H5N1 (or any other alleged “virus”) even exists.

Share

Related articles: