By Baxter Dmitry January 15, 2025

A bombshell study, “New-Onset Psychosis Following COVID-19 Vaccination: A Systematic Review,” has uncovered a chilling connection between COVID-19 vaccines and the onset of psychotic symptoms in otherwise healthy individuals.

The study, which appeared in the prestigious journal Frontiers in Psychology, offers a sobering look into the mental health side effects of the jabs that the world was assured were “safe and effective.”

The research examined 21 articles involving 24 cases of new-onset psychosis reported between December 2019 and November 2023. Participants ranged in age but skewed young, with an average age of 33.7 years. Over half of the cases involved women (54.2%).

Psychotic symptoms surfaced within an average of six days following vaccination, primarily after the first or second dose.

Disturbingly, 33.3% of these cases were linked to the widely used mRNA vaccine BNT162b2, while 25% occurred after receiving the viral vector ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine. Symptoms persisted for an average of 52 days, leaving victims and their families grappling with a mental health crisis that few were prepared for.

What the Study Found

Rapid Onset : Symptoms, including delusions, hallucinations, and paranoia, typically appeared within a week of vaccination.

Neurological Impact : MRI scans revealed abnormalities in 20.8% of cases, including concerning changes in brain white matter.

Treatment Challenges: Most cases required intensive treatment, including antipsychotics (83.3%), benzodiazepines (50%), and even steroids (20.8%).

While the study emphasizes that such cases are rare, it also acknowledges the possibility of underreporting. How many individuals might be suffering in silence, their symptoms misdiagnosed or dismissed?

This study builds on growing concerns about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines. Blood test abnormalities, including leukocytosis and elevated C-reactive protein, were noted in 50% of cases, further pointing to a systemic reaction to the shots.

These findings suggest a need for more robust post-vaccination monitoring, especially for mental health effects that may not manifest immediately.

For those skeptical of the mainstream narrative around vaccine safety, this study is yet another piece of evidence suggesting we haven’t been told the whole truth.

While governments and pharmaceutical companies continue to push for widespread vaccination, studies like this highlight the need for caution, transparency, and informed consent.

Mental health should not be collateral damage in the fight against a pandemic. This study calls for urgent action to better understand and mitigate the psychiatric risks associated with COVID-19 vaccines.

If psychosis and other severe side effects can manifest so quickly and so dramatically, how many more risks remain unexamined or undisclosed?

As always, we urge you to do your own research and stay vigilant. The mental and physical well-being of countless individuals depends on questioning the narrative and demanding accountability from those in power.

