By Jim Hᴏft November 24, 2024

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) is ramping up his efforts to hold federal health agencies accountable for withholding critical information about COVID-19 vaccine adverse effects.

As the incoming chairman of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, Johnson is poised to issue subpoenas to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) unless they fully comply with oversight demands.

Johnson demanded that these agencies immediately preserve and produce all records related to the development, safety, and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines.

The senator emphasized that the Biden administration’s repeated refusal to provide unredacted documents has impeded Congressional oversight and endangered public trust.

In a letter sent Tuesday, Sen. Johnson lambasted the Biden administration’s health agencies for what he described as a coordinated effort to obscure critical vaccine safety data.

He highlighted a series of heavily redacted documents, including Pfizer reports and CDC communications from 2021, which, according to Johnson, concealed the extent of their awareness about myocarditis risks in vaccinated individuals.

One glaring example cited by the senator involves a 2021 draft Health Alert Network (HAN) message that the CDC never released.

Source: Sen. Ron Johnson

The draft, intended to warn clinicians and the public about the risk of myocarditis, was reportedly suppressed following internal discussions at the highest levels of the CDC. Johnson’s letter demanded the unredacted version of this draft and related communications.

As the new chair of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, Johnson has made it clear that federal health agencies will no longer operate without Congressional scrutiny.

He has demanded full compliance by December 3, 2024, warning that any further obstruction will be met with immediate subpoenas.

“For the last several years, I have sent over 60 public letters to federal agencies on COVID-19 regarding the virus’ origins, early treatment, and the development and safety of the vaccines,” Sen. Johnson wrote.

“While your agencies have largely ignored or failed to fully cooperate with my oversight efforts, I can assure you that your obstruction will soon come to an end. In the next Congress, when I become chairman of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, any attempt by your agencies to withhold documents will be met with a subpoena.”

Read the full letter below:

