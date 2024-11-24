What Big Pharma, Your Government & The Mainstream Media Didn’t Want You to Know
No Excess Deaths During Covid But an Explosion of it After the Covid "Vaccines"
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
No Excess Deaths During Covid But an Explosion of it After the Covid "Vaccines"
The data in every country is the same: there was no increase in excess deaths during 2020 and maybe even a decrease in some countries when it was supposed to be a Pandemic.
And why did excess deaths then take a sharp rise in comparison with years before immediately after the Covid Shots rolled out in every country at the start of 2021?
Source: JudyMikovitss
Related articles:
Dr. Simon Goddek: You Don’t Have To Be a Rocket Scientist To Understand What’s Causing the Excess Mortality
·
MIND-BLOWING REVELATION: Why It's IMPOSSIBLE to "Vaccinate" Against Anything and Why "Vaccines" Are the PERFECT POISONS
·
Zowe Smith: "It's Critical to Acknowledge the Covid Scam/Crime Against Humanity Has Been a Major EUGENICS PROGRAM."
·
How the Medical Establishment Is Working With the Cabal To Facilitate Global Genocide
·
The Australian Bureau of Statistics modified its' data search parameters such that current reports to Government do not reflect the excess death pattern that is obvious in so many other countries. In New Zealand a whistleblower who released de-identified data from the Department of Health that confirmed the increase in excess deaths across NZ was arrested and jailed for his conscientious activity!