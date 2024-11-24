No Excess Deaths During Covid But an Explosion of it After the Covid "Vaccines"

The data in every country is the same: there was no increase in excess deaths during 2020 and maybe even a decrease in some countries when it was supposed to be a Pandemic.

And why did excess deaths then take a sharp rise in comparison with years before immediately after the Covid Shots rolled out in every country at the start of 2021?

Source: JudyMikovitss

Share

Related articles: