Sen. Ron Johnson: Pandemic Was Used to Frighten and Control the Public on a Global Scale
"Fortunately, what happened during the pandemic opened the eyes of untold numbers of people around the world..."
Sen. Ron Johnson: "[The Coronavirus "pandemic"] was used to frighten and control the public on a global scale."
"The result was a stunning loss of life and freedom for individuals, trillions of dollars of economic devastation, but billions of dollars of profit—and the accumulation of enormous power—for those in control."
"Fortunately, what happened during the pandemic opened the eyes of untold numbers of people around the world to the corruption and capture of government agencies, the media, medical journals and the medical establishment, by large corporate interests."
"Now that our eyes have been opened to that reality, it is impossible to ignore that the same dynamic has occurred throughout governments and industries worldwide."
Exactly. Now that I'm no longer blinded by the god of this world I can truly agree with Christian Widener's assment that possibly the white horse already looses in 2020 with the conquering. Then the red horse sent out on the next track round. As they come around soon the black horse will be released to run with then.
It's said that politicians never lead the parade.... But maybe there are a few who still need to hear this.
Considering that in late 2020, he was quiet about this after being on the receiving end of begging and pleading by Dr. Pierre Kory in a senate subcommittee hearing to allow ivermectin to be given to people to treat covid (before the vaccine was released). This after the FDA's presentation that showed very specific adverse events resulting from the vaccination. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1XTiL9rUpkg&t=9219s (you'll have to slow it waaaay down to see it. and note the date - Oct 2020. BEFORE the vaccines rolled out.
It was all there... and he remained silent then.
I wonder if he still even remembers that. He could have helped unravel this faux crisis.