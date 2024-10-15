One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: TruthAboutCOVID

Sen. Ron Johnson: "[The Coronavirus "pandemic"] was used to frighten and control the public on a global scale."

"The result was a stunning loss of life and freedom for individuals, trillions of dollars of economic devastation, but billions of dollars of profit—and the accumulation of enormous power—for those in control."

"Fortunately, what happened during the pandemic opened the eyes of untold numbers of people around the world to the corruption and capture of government agencies, the media, medical journals and the medical establishment, by large corporate interests."

"Now that our eyes have been opened to that reality, it is impossible to ignore that the same dynamic has occurred throughout governments and industries worldwide."

